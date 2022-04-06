ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Trump gets attention for saying he lost election

By Kelsey Carolan, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
KREX
KREX
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gicqq_0f1NOJBC00

( The Hill ) — Former President Donald Trump is raising eyebrows after he seemingly admitted to losing the 2020 presidential election in a video published by The Atlantic on Monday.

“I didn’t win the election,” Trump, who has repeatedly rejected President Joe Biden’s victory, said while speaking in July to a panel of historians convened by Julian Zelizer, a Princeton professor and editor of “The Presidency of Donald Trump : A First Historical Assessment.”

However, Trump falsely also said the vote was “rigged and lost,” adding that Iran, China and South Korea were happy to see Biden in office.

Amazon eyeing plan to ban words such as ‘union,’ ‘restrooms’ and ‘slave labor’ from internal chat app: report

The comments came eight months after the election and six months after the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol by Trump supporters who sought to overturn his defeat.

“The presidential election was rigged and stolen, and because of that our country is being destroyed,” Trump said at a Michigan rally just last week. “We did win. We did win. … We won by a lot, not just a little.”

Trump has repeatedly made the claim that there were fraudulent votes in states such as Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan and Georgia that would change the outcome of the election. Experts and elections officials have found no evidence to support such allegations.

Find the cheapest gas in town with the Western Slope Gas Tracker

Then-Attorney General William Barr rejected Trump’s claims in December 2020, saying that the Department of Justice hadn’t uncovered any widespread voter fraud.

Trump at times has appeared to admit to losing the election. In June, he told Fox News’s Sean Hannity that he “didn’t win.”

“Shockingly, we were supposed to win easily at 64 million votes, and we got 75 million votes, and we didn’t win,” Trump said in a phone interview. “But let’s see what happens on that.”

His first apparent acceptance of defeat was on Jan. 7, 2021, the day after the Capitol riot, when he acknowledged that Biden would take office on Inauguration Day.

In December, he also made the comment of “if we had won the election” in an interview, making some wonder if he was actually admitting defeat.

But many of Trump’s Republican allies in Congress, including Reps. Jim Jordan (Ohio), Jim Banks (Ind.), Paul Gosar (Ariz.), and Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.), have continued to embrace the false narrative about irregularities at the polls.

A vast majority of Republican voters agree with Trump’s claims that the election was stolen, according to surveys. A December poll conducted by the University of Massachusetts at Amherst found that only 21 percent of voting-age Republicans believe Biden won the election legitimately.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Ohio State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Hannity
Person
Paul Gosar
Person
Julian Zelizer
Person
Joe Biden
Person
William Barr
Person
Donald Trump
creators.com

The Sudden Biden Epiphany at the Washington Post

Just when you thought the Hunter Biden scandals had died in darkness, The Washington Post published more than 6,300 words on March 30 admitting that a notable fraction of his laptop contents was authentic. Why now? Why not last year? Why did liberal outlets act like everyone expressing concern about...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Fraud#Princeton
POLITICO

Scores of House GOP lawmakers tried to call up a bill keeping the pandemic-related border health rules in place. Democrats blocked it.

The move came during rule debate over whether to hold two former Trump officials in contempt of Congress. What happened: Dozens of House Republican lawmakers flocked to the floor today seeking to call up legislation barring the relaxation of Covid-related public health restrictions at the border. Democrats blocked the move,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
China
NewsBreak
Congress
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
MSNBC

Biden White House slams Trump over latest appeal to Putin

As a rule, President Joe Biden and his team say very little about their Republican predecessor. Every once in a while, however, the Democratic team makes an exception. Sometimes, those exceptions are amusing. Late last year, for example, Donald Trump referenced the work of his “envoy ambassador” at “the Kosovo-Serbia border.” It led an official in the actual White House to tell reporters, “Outside of his very active imagination, Donald Trump is no longer president and doesn’t have any ‘envoy ambassadors’ representing the United States.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KREX

KREX

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
800K+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy