ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparks, NV

Firefighters rescue trapped German shepherd puppy from bathroom vanity

By KRNV Staff
siouxlandnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPARKS, NV (KRNV) — Being a firefighter doesn't always involve battling flames. A baby German shepherd found himself in a tough spot...

siouxlandnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
KFOR

A dog has been at animal shelter for 7 years

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Haven Animal Care Shelter currently houses the longest resident. Chance is an American Staffordshire Terrier and a Pit Bull Terrier Mix and has been at The Haven for seven years.  “She’s as sweet as she can be, I think she just wants to sit in somebody’s lap,” said Dr. Brenda Wilbanks, […]
PETS
Jersey Shore Online

Abandoned Puppies Rescued From Trash

HOWELL – A litter of nine puppies were rescued by a good Samaritan after finding them in a box near piles of trash at the Collingwood Auction in Farmingdale. During the weekend of February 26, the Monmouth County SPCA was alerted about the abandoned puppies and quickly sent out their Animal Control team to recover them.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Shreveport Magazine

Lovely dog, who was abandoned at animal shelter because he humped another male dog and the owners thought the pooch was gay, has been adopted by “a loving gay family”

The animal shelter said the dog was abandoned by his owners after they described him as being “gay”. His owners left the pooch at the rehoming shelter after he reportedly ‘humped’ another male dog. The dog is described as weighing around 50 pounds or 23 kg and likes being around people. The animal shelter posted on Facebook Tuesday that the lovely dog had found new family to love him for who he is.
PETS
Miami Herald

23 puppies rescued from ‘hoarding situation’ will be up for adoption, NC shelter says

A North Carolina animal shelter welcomed 23 puppies on March 9 after they were rescued from what animal control called a “hoarding situation.”. The Foothills Humane Society — located in Columbus, a town about 84 miles west of Charlotte — is giving a second chance to 23 puppies found by the Polk County Animal Control. Animal control officials said the puppies were living in poor conditions that left them malnourished, a shelter worker told McClatchy News.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
Sparks, NV
Crime & Safety
City
Sparks, NV
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
ohmymag.co.uk

This Mr Ugly of a dog shelter seeks a new home

Vincent, a five-year-old blind dog, has earned the moniker Mr Ugly at Blind Dogs Rescue UK, but he hopes to shed the title once he finds a new home in the UK. Volunteers lost hope that this sad puppy would find his forever family after he was dubbed Mr Ugly.
PETS
People

Rescue Flight Helps 21 Dogs — Including Puppies Saved from Slaughterhouse Truck — Find Love

Twenty-one rescue dogs are on their way to getting the happy homes they deserve after a traumatic start to life. According to a press release from Lady Freethinker, the animal rescue nonprofit helped coordinate a rescue flight with the World of Angels Foundation from China to Vancouver, Canada, for the 21 canines. Rescuers saved the dogs from dangerous situations across China, including the dog meat trade and puppy mills, reports Lady Freethinker.
ANIMALS
NBC4 Columbus

Veteran rescues puppy from ravine in Ross County

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A veteran and cyclist came to the rescue of an eight-week-old puppy in Ross County Monday. According to a post on the Ross County Humane Society’s Facebook page, the puppy had fallen between 80 and 100 feet down a ravine, landing on a slate rock ledge near a small waterfall. […]
ROSS COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vanity#Puppies#German Shepherd#Krnv#Sparks Firefighters
insideedition.com

Teen Who Cops Say Drove 151 MPH Killing Six People in Crash Is Busted

A teen driver has been arrested four months after six people lost their lives in a car crash in which cops say the driver was going over 150 miles an hour on a Florida road. Noah Galle, who was 17 at the time of the crash and now 18, was arrested Wednesday by Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Following his arrest for the January incident, cops posted the announcement and his mugshot on Twitter.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Gillian Sisley

Man Refuses to Rehome Rescue Cat

In a survey from the Humane Society of the United States, domestic violence victims reported that their abuser would often target pets in the household with their anger as well. Another study found that in about 88% of households that were under supervision for physical abuse against children, pets were being abused there as too.
UPI News

Firefighters rescue kitten stranded on roof of home

March 15 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Ireland came to the rescue if a curious kitten that ended up stranded on the roof of a house. The Dublin Fire Brigade said a crew responded to a report of a cat stranded on the roof of a house in the Dolphin's Barn area.
ANIMALS
Wbaltv.com

Sweet dog needs new home

Time now to find a good home for a pet in need. Joining us is Alexa Jones from BARCS animal shelter introduces us to a dog in need.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
News 12

Paws & Pals: Dogs up for adoption at Southampton Animal Shelter on March 11

In this week's Paws & Pals, Southampton Animal Shelter presented four pets looking for their 'furever' homes. Introducing Franklin: This sweet 3-year-old Poodle mix has sadly had a tough life. He was hit by a car and suffered an injury to his right hind leg and had to get surgery. Franklin doesn’t let it slow him down, and he has a bright and peppy personality. He would do best in a quiet home with children 14 and older where he can be the only dog.
PETS
CBS LA

3 decomposing bodies found at Irvine home believed to be possible murder-suicide

Three decomposing bodies have been discovered at an Irvine home in what police say is a possible murder-suicide.Officers performed a welfare check at 58 Riverboat Wednesday morning and discovered the severely composed bodies inside the home that appeared to be three adults, according to Irvine police. There were no signs of forced entry into the home.Police say extended family members of the residents had reported to Canadian authorities they had been able reach the family — a father, mother, and adult son — for over a year and were concerned. The welfare check was conducted at the request of Canadian authorities.There was "indications the deaths were a domestic incident that resulted in a murder-suicide," Irvine police said.Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
IRVINE, CA
TODAY.com

Dog walker shares 4 things she wishes pet owners knew

While she was a college student, Lauren Radke started a part-time job walking dogs so she could make some extra cash while having a flexible schedule. Plus, she missed her dogs. “It was also a really good way to get around the city and just be able to get a...
WASHINGTON, DC
Scrubs Magazine

Surgeon Found “Partially Buried” After Vanishing on a Hike

Dr. Kelsey A. Musgrove, a cardiothoracic surgery fellow at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, was last seen on March 30 after she failed to return from a hike near the Potato River Falls area, around 280 miles away from her home in Middleton, WI. According...
MIDDLETON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy