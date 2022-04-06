ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Police: 5 people responsible for Sacramento mass shooting

By Jonathan Taraya
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22OyGm_0f1NO41Y00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said at least five shooters were involved in an exchange of gunfire early Sunday morning that left six people dead and 12 people injured.

Evidence gathered at the scene shooting points to at least two groups of men shooting at each other, with the possibility of more shooters being involved.

“As detectives continue to identify shooters and weapons involved, the number of identified shooters may grow beyond five,” police officials said in a press release Wednesday morning.

Police officials said that it’s “increasingly clear that gang violence is at the center of this tragedy.”

“This tragedy downtown is a very public example of what families in many of our neighborhoods know too well,“ said Chief Kathy Lester. “The suffering inflicted by gang violence does not limit itself to gang members. It spills over to claim and shatter innocent lives and harm our entire community.”

Sacramento police providing updates on Sunday mass shooting

Police said they are studying nearly 200 videos, photographs and other pieces of evidence, with much of the information being shared through a QR code released to the public.

“Our community’s response to these horrible crimes demonstrates that Sacramento understands community safety is a shared responsibility,” Lester said. “I’m very proud of our detectives for their rapid and professional work on this case, and I’m very proud of our community for working as our partners.”

The Sacramento Police Department encourages any witnesses with information regarding this investigation to contact the dispatch center at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.  Anonymous tips can also be submitted using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

Sacramento shooting victim Joshua Lucchesi’s family speaks out

SACRAMENTO (KRON) — Sacramento mass shooting victim Joshua Lucchesi’s family spoke to KRON4 news about his death. Pashondra Turner, the mother of Lucchessi’s daughters is still making sense of what happened the night of the shooting on Downtown Sacramento’s K Street. “He just got caught up with being with the wrong people basically,” Turner said. […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS Sacramento

Damion Horton Sentenced For 2019 First-Degree Murder Of Girlfriend In South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man was sentenced to 76 years to life in prison for the first-degree murder of his girlfriend in south Sacramento in January 2019, prosecutors said Friday. Damion Horton, 20, was convicted last September of fatally shooting Dajha Richards, 19, in the chest along Orchard Woods Circle, which is behind the Save Mart and Rite Aid at the intersection of Power Inn and Gerber roads. According to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office, Horton fled the scene immediately after the shooting and left Richards with the pair’s four-month-old son and Richards’ brother. Richards’ brother, who was 12 at the time,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Sacramento Valley#Gang Violence#Ktxl
KRON4 News

Two killed at San Francisco playground: police

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police are investigating a shooting in the Ingleside District that happened late Sunday afternoon, the San Francisco Police Department said in a tweet. The shooting happened at Alice Chalmers Playground after 4:30 p.m. The department reported multiple people shot. Late Sunday, the SFPD announced two of four shooting victims had died. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS News

Philadelphia police say mass shooting was hired hit

Police say a mass shooting that left one person dead and six injured in Philadelphia last September was the result of a hired hit carried out on a busy street in the middle of the afternoon, reports CBS Philadelphia. Philadelphia Police Lt. Hamilton Marshmond says 26-year-old Steven Jones was standing...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KMPH.com

Man shot, killed after argument breaks out in Fresno identified

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was rushed to the hospital Sunday after an argument led to gunfire near Saginaw Way and 6th Street in Fresno. According to police, a man identified as 30-year-old Corey Childress was shot multiple times in his vehicle by someone in a dark-colored vehicle around 2:15 p.m.
FRESNO, CA
FOX40

Family says 2 men killed in shooting were cousins

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — “My baby’s name was Sergio Harris,” said Pamela Harris.  Pamela Harris was worried sick, waiting behind the yellow crime-scene tape since 2:30 in the morning Sunday. The panic and pain was visible on her face after 18 people were shot on K Street.  She believed her 38-year-old son, Sergio Harris, was […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Independent

Family demand teens be tried as adults for dragging woman to death by her arm in carjacking

The family of a 73-year-old woman killed during a carjacking are demanding that the Louisiana teens accused of killing her are tried as adults. According to 4WWL, the four teens are facing juvenile murder charges, but the family members of Linda Frickey, who was killed in the carjacking, met with District Attorney Jason Williams to convince him to transfer the teens to state court where they could be tried as adults. “Personally, we want them all as adults. But we have to go through the justice system," Kathy Richard, Ms Frickey’s sister-in-law, told the broadcaster. “We were reassured that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS LA

3 decomposing bodies found at Irvine home believed to be possible murder-suicide

Three decomposing bodies have been discovered at an Irvine home in what police say is a possible murder-suicide.Officers performed a welfare check at 58 Riverboat Wednesday morning and discovered the severely composed bodies inside the home that appeared to be three adults, according to Irvine police. There were no signs of forced entry into the home.Police say extended family members of the residents had reported to Canadian authorities they had been able reach the family — a father, mother, and adult son — for over a year and were concerned. The welfare check was conducted at the request of Canadian authorities.There was "indications the deaths were a domestic incident that resulted in a murder-suicide," Irvine police said.Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
IRVINE, CA
KRON4 News

1 dead in early morning SF shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – A shooting in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood left one person dead early Wednesday morning, according to police. The shooting was reported at 3:19 a.m. in the first block of Leavenworth Street. San Francisco police said an arrest has been made in the case, but they did not immediately release any details […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Son fatally stabbed father, wounded mother in San Jose attack: police

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A 37-year-old man is behind bars after allegedly stabbing his father to death in San Jose early Sunday morning, authorities said. The suspect, Kevin Jones, fatally stabbed his father, Michael Jones, and also stabbed his mother, who fortunately survived the attack, according to San Jose police.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy