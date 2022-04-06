Teen accused of starting fires at Madison Memorial High School arrested after third fire

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — The teen accused of setting two fires at Memorial High School last month was arrested Tuesday for allegedly starting a third fire.

Madison police said the 14-year-old boy was seen on video using a lighter to set a plastic placard on fire next to a classroom door.

The fire caused about $150 in damage to the door. Police said the incident happened at about 1:25 p.m.

The teen, who faces arson charges, was taken to the Juvenile Reception Center and an investigation is ongoing.

