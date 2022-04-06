ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Zach LaVine's Injury Status For Celtics-Bulls Game

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aObh4_0f1NLwCO00

Zach LaVine is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics in Chicago.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Boston Celtics on Wednesday evening in Illinois, and for the game they will likely have All-Star shooting guard Zach LaVine back in the lineup.

The former UCLA star missed Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks, but he is listed as probable for Wednesday.

The status of LaVine can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Bulls (45-34) are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference, and have clinched a spot in the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

The Related stories on NBA basketball

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Los Angeles Lakers Have Waived A Veteran Player

Now that they’re officially eliminated from playoff contention, the Los Angeles Lakers are looking ahead to next year. Per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, the team is clearing a roster slot by waiving Trevor Ariza. Playing for his 10th NBA team, the well-traveled forward averaged 4.0 points...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Basketball
State
Illinois State
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristaps Porzingis
Person
Kemba Walker
Person
Zach Lavine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#The Boston Celtics#The Chicago Bulls#The Milwaukee Bucks#Underdog Nba#The New York Knicks#The Charlotte Hornets#The Dallas Mavericks#The Washington Wizards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
ESPN

Durant leads big rally at MSG as Nets storm past Knicks

NEW YORK -- — Kevin Durant loves being part of New York's basketball rivalry, even finds it funny when he hears from the opposing fans. He should enjoy it. When it comes to the Knicks, Durant always gets the last word. Durant had 32 points, 11 assists and 10...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Mavs Donuts: Dallas Clinches 50 Win Season; LeBron-Doncic Duo?

The Dallas Mavericks pulled off a 131-113 win at the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday to conclude the 41-game road schedule. The Mavs also remain within striking distance of the third seed in the Western Conference . On today's Mavs Donuts, we touch on the Mavericks clinching 50 wins, Dirk Nowitzki's...
DALLAS, TX
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy