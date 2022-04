In just a few weeks, the 2022 WNBA season will be underway. Teams across the league are preparing for the year, making trades and transactions ahead of the upcoming draft. With the 2022 WNBA Draft just days away, the Atlanta Dream and Washington Mystics engaged in a blockbuster trade. In the deal, the Dream acquired the first overall pick in exchange for the team’s third and 14th picks.

