Mississippi State, MS

Mike Leach Teaching A Special Class At Mississippi State

By Daniel Bates
The Spun
The Spun
 2 days ago
Part of Mike Leach’s offseason over the past few years has involved, of all things, teaching a course on insurgent warfare and football strategy. The coach first started teaching the class at Washington State in 2019. And now, professor Leach bringing his class to his current job at Mississippi...

