Terminal Tower observation deck to reopen for tours

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The observation deck at Terminal Tower in downtown Cleveland will reopen on Saturday for self-guided tours.

The 42nd floor of the city’s most iconic building is open Saturday and Sunday afternoons, Tours of Cleveland said .

The timed tickets are $5 and must be purchased online at Eventbrite.com .

Guests are encouraged to limit themselves to 15 minutes during their visits.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.