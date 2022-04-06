ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Terminal Tower observation deck to reopen for tours

By Jen Steer
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 2 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The observation deck at Terminal Tower in downtown Cleveland will reopen on Saturday for self-guided tours.

The 42nd floor of the city’s most iconic building is open Saturday and Sunday afternoons, Tours of Cleveland said .

The timed tickets are $5 and must be purchased online at Eventbrite.com .

Guests are encouraged to limit themselves to 15 minutes during their visits.

