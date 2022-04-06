Terminal Tower observation deck to reopen for tours
CLEVELAND (WJW)– The observation deck at Terminal Tower in downtown Cleveland will reopen on Saturday for self-guided tours.
The 42nd floor of the city's most iconic building is open Saturday and Sunday afternoons, Tours of Cleveland said .
The timed tickets are $5 and must be purchased online at Eventbrite.com .
