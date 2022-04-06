Judge Says Tory Lanez Violated Megan Thee Stallion Restraining Orders, Ups Bail

Tory Lanez found out the hard way that his tweets could also land him in trouble with the law, and Twitter was here for the karma.

Tuesday (Apr.5), Tory Lanez and his atrocious fade were handcuffed and reprimanded into custody after Judge David V. Herriford of the Superior Court of Los Angeles County said he violated a protective order and personal contact order. Reporter Nancy Dillion shared details on Twitter, noting that Lanez’s bail was increased from $250,000 to $350,000, and he would be released after he posted bail.

The judge listened to arguments about Lanez’s social media activity for about an hour before concluding that some of them “seem to be clear messages” sent to Megan Thee Stallion . Dillon later shared that Lanez did post bail and was waiting to be processed where his father was waiting for him outside. Interestingly enough, Lanez’s biggest fan, DJ Akademiks , was also mentioned during arguments with the Toronto rapper’s lawyer, arguing that his client didn’t “provide DJ Akademiks with any discovery in the case before Akademick tweeted that “Tory Lanez DNA was not found on the weapon in the Meg Thee Stallion case.”

Dillion also shared a video of Tory Lanez and his terrible haircut leaving court, hopping in his Lamborghini truck, trying to give off the impression the turn of events didn’t faze him during his court appearance.

The bootleg “Hip-Hop journalist” responded to his name being brought in the case claiming that the information was provided to him by Roc Nation.

He also claims he is currently being “censored” on Instagram for “spreading too much truth and private info about the industry.”

Twitter took joy in the news chalking Lanez being put in cuffs to well deserved bad karma for speaking ill of Thee Stallion’s name and joked about his suspect fade.

The trial date is currently scheduled for Sept. 14. Until then, enjoy these reactions to Tory Lanez catching heat in court for violating Megan Thee Stallion’s protective order below.

Photo: Jerod Harris / Getty

