BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — One hundred handmade teddy bears are being sent to Eastern Europe on a mission: to put much-needed smiles on children's faces. "Each of the gifts as we are making them, we are praying over them, and so we hope that they will just feel the love that has gone into these gifts that we make," said Comfort Sowers member Emily Chinal.

BALDWIN COUNTY, AL ・ 23 DAYS AGO