5 TikTok-Favorite Skincare & Make-up Products That You Need to Snag During Sephora’s Spring Sale

By Arielle Tschinkel
SheKnows
SheKnows
 2 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

At long last, the Sephora Spring Savings Event is here, which means it’s time for shoppers at every rewards level to stock up on all their favorite beauty must-haves and save big. Not only is shipping free on every order placed during the sale (using code FREESHIP), but promo code SAVESPRING earns Rouge members (i.e., those who’ve spent more than $1,000 at Sephora this past year) 20 percent off sitewide, VIB members (shoppers who’ve spent more than $350 at the retailer over the past year) 15 percent off sitewide, and Insider members 10 percent off sitewide until April 11.

No matter which tier you’re at, you won’t want to miss this epic sale, which is truly the most wonderful time of the year for beauty and skincare lovers the world over. Not sure which items to score? Keep reading to see our top five can’t-miss picks.

First Aid Beauty KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub

If you’re one of the many people who experience keratosis pilaris (i.e., a buildup of rough, scaly patches on your skin), you might wonder how you can gently get rid of them without causing irritation, redness, or itching. That’s where First Aid Beauty KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub comes into play as your new smooth skin BFF. This vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free body scrub helps exfoliate skin to lightly lift rough, dead skin cells, leaving behind soft, healthier-looking skin in its wake. More than 1,200 Sephora shoppers alone rely on it to help eliminate rough spots without making skin angry, so if you haven’t tried it yet, now’s officially your chance.

First Aid Beauty KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub with 10% AHA

Farmacy Green Clean Makeup Removing Cleansing Balm

Where makeup removers leave behind a filmy residue or — worse — don’t actually remove makeup, oils, SPF, and environmental ickies, Farmacy’s Green Clean Makeup Removing Cleansing Balm will be your skin’s savior. Infused with gentle, plant-based ingredients including apple extract, papaya enzymes, sunflower, and ginger root oil, its balmy texture melts into a creamy, rich lather to help lift impurities from skin and gently exfoliate them away. Nearly 5,400 Sephora shoppers have shared their thoughts, with one recent buyer calling it “the BEST makeup remover you will ever use,” adding, “It melts off my super waterproof mascara with ease and prevents your cleanser from drying out your skin. I double cleanse, first with the balm and then with my cleanser, and my skin looks amazing!”

Farmacy Green Clean Makeup Removing Cleansing Balm

Charlotte Tilbury Mini Pillow Talk Lipstick & Liner Set

The perfect lipstick/liner set does exist, and this one from Charlotte Tilbury will look so glam, you’ll want one to store on your vanity and another to tote around for touch-ups on-the-go. Available in three universally flattering matching shades (nude pink, warm berry pink, and berry rose), these long-wearing lippies will soften and hydrate your pucker through meals, sips, chats, and smooches.

Charlotte Tilbury Mini Pillow Talk Lipstick & Liner Set

Glow Recipe Glow Essentials by Mikayla Kit

Famous TikToker Mikayla Nogueira has teamed up with cult-favorite beauty brand Glow Recipe on a kit of her must-have glow-getting essentials , including a full-size bottle of the brand’s best-selling Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops and a sample size version of the beloved Plum Plump Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer and Avocado Ceramide Redness Relief Serum — all of which work together to hydrate, visibly brighten, and soothe all skin types.

Glow Essentials by Mikayla Kit

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Soft Pinch Liquid Blush

Few celebrity beauty brands have made an immediate splash quite like Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez, which means Sephora’s spring sale is the perfect time to stock up on your favorite shades of the Soft Pinch Liquid Blush , a luxe, long-lasting liquid blush that will make you look like an Instagram filter come to life. Available in six dewy shades and four matte finishes, the toughest part will be choosing just one. Pro tip: Gomez’s longtime makeup guru, Hung Vanngo , loves to use Hope, an elegant nude-mauve shade , to get his famous client red carpet ready .

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Soft Pinch Liquid Blush

