Tempe, AZ

Tempe Center for the Arts to stream local artist's play

Tempe Independent
Tempe Independent
 2 days ago

The Tempe Center for the Arts will stream a workshop production of a play called 'just be' by local playwright Maybe Stewart.

Stewart’s autobiographical play about gender and identity will be available to stream from April 8 until May 17 through showtix4u.com.

'just be' was presented in January 2022 at the Tempe Center for the Arts, in part by The Bridge Initiative, which advocates for little-heard voices in theater.

Tickets are pay-what-you-wish starting at just $5 online, or email info@bridgeinit.org to view the play for free. Video rentals will last for 48 hours.

Tempe, AZ
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to covering Tempe, Arizona, home to Arizona State University and an economic and entertainment hub for Maricopa County.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/tempe-independent/

