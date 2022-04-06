City of La Crosse survey seeks to gauge accessibility needs at public facilities

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The city of La Crosse is launching a survey to get public opinions about accessibility needs and priorities throughout the city.

The survey, in conjunction with the city’s transition plan for compliance with the American Disabilities Act, also seeks to determine people’s experiences with existing public facilities, said Cullen Haldeman, the city’s ADA coordinator.

The survey can be accessed on the city’s website .

The city hopes for widespread participation to “help gather more representative data of the use and needs of public facilities” in the city, Haldeman said.

