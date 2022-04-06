Morgan City man facing over 30 sex crime charges

MORGAN CITY, La. ( KLFY ) — A Morgan City man was arrested for sex crime charges after an investigation into alleged illicit sexual activity with a juvenile, according to the Morgan City Police Department (MCPD) .

Johnell Thomas, 52, of Morgan City is facing the following charges:

First Degree Rape (2 counts)

Sexual Battery (5 counts)

Oral Sexual Battery (5 counts)

Indecent Behavior with Juveniles (5 counts)

Aggravated Crimes Against Nature (15 counts)

Thomas was identified as a suspect in an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct being conducted by the MCPD. According to reports, Thomas was allegedly involved in illicit sexual activity with a juvenile. Warrants were obtained for Thomas’ arrest.

Thomas was located and arrested in the area of Leona Street on active arrest warrants. Thomas was transported to the Morgan City Jail where he was booked and incarcerated.

This investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Morgan City Police Department Detectives Division at (985)380-4605.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.