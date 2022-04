Black Ink Crew continues tonight at 8/7c on VH1. Every Monday, stream this hit tattoo art reality series for free with Philo and FuboTV. Black Ink Crew follows Harlem’s top tattoo artists at one of New York’s most coveted storefronts. Created by Ceaser, the Black Ink empire routinely services a slew of high profile clients. Musicians, professional athletes, and the city’s elite are drawn to the artists and overall brand, placing a sizable amount of pressure on this staff of tight-knit tattoo aficionados. The show joins this sometimes dysfunctional crew as they navigate the high-stakes world of celebrity body art—following the business as a whole, in-house drama, and the individual endeavors of each ambitious cast member.

