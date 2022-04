Former Ohio State basketball head coach Thad Matta is back on the sidelines and he’s looking to restore some glory to his former team and alma mater, Butler. We kind of lost track of Matta after he exited Ohio State with health and performance issues, but every once in a while you’d hear his name surface with coaching vacancies only for it to be a bit of afterthought. Not this time though.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO