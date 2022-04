COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Boardwalk, undergoing improvements since February, is expected to reopen in about a month. "These are much needed upgrades that we are excited to complete," wrote Cally King, director of marketing with Hagadone Marine Group and Lake Coeur d'Alene Cruises. "We are one step closer to reopening the full Boardwalk and look forward to once again sharing the beauty of it with our community."

COEUR D'ALENE, ID ・ 8 DAYS AGO