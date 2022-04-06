Crash involving tractor-trailer and motorcycle on Little Neck Rd.
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – First responders were called to the scene of an accident involving a tractor-trailer and a motorcycle Wednesday afternoon.
The crash was reported at 12:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Little Neck Road.
Images provided by a WAVY viewer showed emergency crews treating a patient on scene, but police dispatchers confirmed there were no serious injuries reported.
The road reopened about an hour later.
There is no word what caused the crash.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.
Comments / 0