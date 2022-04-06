Crash involving tractor-trailer and motorcycle on Little Neck Rd.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – First responders were called to the scene of an accident involving a tractor-trailer and a motorcycle Wednesday afternoon.

The crash was reported at 12:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Little Neck Road.

Images provided by a WAVY viewer showed emergency crews treating a patient on scene, but police dispatchers confirmed there were no serious injuries reported.

Crash involving a tractor-trailer and motorcycle on April 6, 2022 (Photo courtesy: John Motta)

The road reopened about an hour later.

There is no word what caused the crash.

