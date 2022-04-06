ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yale, OK

Stillwater PD Confirms Hostage Situation In Yale

By News 9
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Lwpr_0f1NJ8f500

Stillwater police confirmed that it is assisting in a SWAT team effort Wednesday afternoon in Yale.

Authorities said the SWAT team responded to a hostage situation.

Law enforcement said the person held hostage inside a home is now out of the residence. Police said a perimeter remains around the home.

According to the Yale Police Department's Facebook page, the department is asking residents to stay out of the Chicago Avenue area between F and H streets.

Yale Public Schools announced that its schools are currently on lockdown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=430Uc3_0f1NJ8f500

The district reiterated its students and staff are all safe at this time. It also announced new plans for parents to pick up their children after school.

This is a developing story.

Comments / 0

Related
KTUL

Domestic hostage situation over in Yale, suspect shot

YALE, Okla. (KTUL) – A hostage situation is over in Yale, and the suspect has been shot by law enforcement. Yale Police Chief Phillip Kelly said the suspect has been taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police were called to the corner of H Street and 51 West...
YALE, OK
KSN News

Double homicide victims were living in shed, court documents say

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — New court documents have been released regarding the deaths of 38-year-old Bonnie Galloway and 30-year-old Connor O’Callaghan on Super Bowl Sunday. Brandon Gage Prouse, 20, was arrested on Feb. 15 in relation to a shooting that killed two people on Super Bowl Sunday and charged five days later. According to an affidavit, on […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Deputies find Kansas couple dead after 911 call

JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas woman and her husband have died in an apparent murder-suicide, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Linda Marie Vidosh-Zempel, 68, called 911 around 6:42 p.m. Monday and told dispatchers her husband, John Alfred Zempel, was dead. She then hung up the phone. When deputies went to the couple’s […]
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
Complex

Ex-Roommate Arrested, Charged With Murder 15 Years After North Dakota College Student Was Stabbed to Death

Nearly 15 years after the murder of 18-year-old college student Anita Knutson in North Dakota, police have announced the arrest of a former roommate. Nichole Rice was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the 2007 stabbing death of the Minot State University student, per a regional report from the Minot Daily News. Per the report, the 34-year-old’s arrest took place at Minot Air Force Base, where she worked in a civilian employee capacity.
MINOT, ND
Law & Crime

Texas Parents Indicted After Toddler Found Dead in Home Where Another Child Was Locked ‘In a Cage in a Room with Feces’ Everywhere

A married couple in Texas are facing indictments after their 18-month-old child was found dead inside his sweltering, feces-filled room and their two other young children were allegedly kept locked in similarly “horrible” conditions. A grand jury in Henderson County earlier this month returned indictments against Daniel D....
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
The Independent

White Louisiana teen charged with hate crime over simulated whipping at Black student

A 15-year-old in Louisiana has been charged with a hate crime after a viral video captured him throwing cotton balls at a Black classmate while whipping him with a belt, local authorities reported.The student, who attends Vanebilt Catholic High School in Houma, Louisiana, can be seen in the 9 March footage approaching his Black classmate in the crowded cafeteria and then begins tossing handfuls of what appears to be cotton balls at him before beginning to whip the teen with a belt.On 15 March, WWL-TV reported that the offending teen had been arrested and taken to a local juvenile detention...
SOCIETY
