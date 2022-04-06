ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greer, SC

Crime Report for the Week of April 6

greercitizen.com
 1 day ago

(Note: All information contained in the following was taken directly from the official incident reports filed...

greercitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

“Crime of the Week”: February homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for more information in a homicide investigation for its “Crime of the Week.” The homicide took place on Feb. 5 in the 710 block of Gilbert Street in Columbus. Police say officers were sent to that location at 8:05 p.m. and found the victim, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greer, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Greer, SC
Oxygen

Black Navy Veteran Murdered In Alleged Hate Crime Attack After Going Into Gas Station To Get Quarters For Laundry

A California couple is accused of fatally stabbing and shooting a Black U.S. military veteran in what the state says was a “reprehensible” hate crime. Christine Lyn Garner, 42, and Jeremy Wayne Jones, 49, were arrested after police say they murdered Justin Peoples, 30, at a Chevron gas station in Tracy, California on March 15, according to the Tracy Police Department. Several witnesses called 911 shortly after 9:00 p.m. when Peoples was found suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the upper body.
TRACY, CA
Fatim Hemraj

One Man Spent 36 Years in Prison for Stealing $50. Another Served 6 Days for Faking a Hate Crime.

On January 29, 2019, then 36-year-old Empire actor Jussie Smollett filed a police report claiming he was the victim of a hate crime. Jussie told responding officers he was walking home from a Subway restaurant at 2 am when two white men wearing black ski masks began hurling racist and homophobic slurs at him. Jussie claimed he was then beaten, doused in bleach, and had a noose placed around his neck by the two assailants as they shouted, “MAGA country!” and fled the scene.
freightwaves.com

2 more plead guilty in Louisiana staged accident scheme

The guilty pleas keep piling up in the Louisiana staged truck accident investigation.The U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Louisiana, Duane Evans, has announced two new guilty pleas in the past 10 days, bringing the total to 32. There have been no convictions after a trial in the investigation, because as of yet, no defendants have chosen to go to trial.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Report For
Long Beach Tribune

Innocent teenager wrongly accused of shooting was arrested and offered free meal to confess the crime, he was 20 miles away from the crime scene, possible civil lawsuit

The family of the Black teenager, who was wrongly accused of shooting and later arrested for the incident spending two days in juvenile detention, is planning to file a civil lawsuit against the police department after it was discovered that the officers who arrested the teenager offered him a free meal to confess the crime he didn’t commit.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRIC TV

Who is incarcerated in Virginia’s prisons?

(STACKER) — The United States has a higher incarceration rate than any other country in the world, but as violent crime trends have gone down nationwide in recent decades, the number of incarcerated people in America has continued to climb until just recently. In response to increasing fears over...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Pickup artist who joined Capitol riot jailed for 3.5 years for illegal weapons stash

A self-described dating coach who participated in the January 6 riot at the US Capitol has been sentenced to three-and-a-half years in jail after law enforcement discovered a stash of illegal firearms in his Upper East Side New York City home. Samuel Fisher, 33, was sentenced in state court in Manhattan on Monday. The QAnon conspiracy theorist posted eagerly on the internet about “seeing cops literally run” at the Capitol on January 6. Fisher was not armed during the riot, but nevertheless faces a criminal charge in federal court Washington, DC for unlawful entry and disorderly conduct on the...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Man and woman in their 80s found dead as police launch investigation

Police are investigating after the bodies of a man and a woman, both in their 80s, were found inside a house.Norfolk Police said officers were called by the ambulance service to an address in The Warren, Cromer, at 7.18pm on Monday.The force said the man and woman were both found unresponsive.Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Chris Burgess said: “Our investigation is in its early stages; however, we believe that those involved are known to one another and we are not currently seeking anyone else in relation to this investigation.”“A police cordon is in place at the property and detectives will carry out further inquiries to establish the full circumstances leading up to this incident.”Police said next of kin have been informed.
PUBLIC SAFETY
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

FBI: Sextortion of teenagers is growing problem

Teenagers, primarily boys, are being lured with the offer of money by “females” in return for sending sexually explicit photos and videos over social media, only to discover that they become victims in an elaborate extortion scheme seeking more money, according to the FBI in Pittsburgh. The FBI...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Lake Oswego Review

MCSO launches online crime reporting tool

The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office has created an online tool for people to report crimes.People in communities served by the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office can now file a police report online. Sheriff's Office officials announced Friday, March 18, the launch of an online, non-emergency crime reporting tool. The tool allows people to file police reports without having to call the non-emergency number or file a report in person. It is limited to non-emergency incidents, where there is no immediate danger to people or property. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below The...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
INFORUM

Fargo PD to unveil online crime reporting option

FARGO — Jean Syverson is a police support specialist in the records department at the Fargo Police Department. She gets a lot of phone calls from people reporting anything and everything missing, stolen or broken. While major crimes and cases where people are injured will still be handled in...
FARGO, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy