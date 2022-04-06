ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ross Dellenger lists Rick George as a ‘candidate to watch’ for Big 12 commissioner vacancy

By Zach Ritenour
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago

The Big 12 conference will officially be getting a new leader in the near future, as its current league commissioner Bob Bowlsby has announced that he will be stepping away from the job later this year. Bowlsby has been the Big 12 commissioner for the last 10 years, overseeing significant changes to the conference in terms of school membership.

Colorado was a member of the Big 12 from 1996-2010 and was a member of its predecessor, the Big Eight, from 1948-95. During that time, the Buffs won five Big Eight championships and one Big 12 championship. Despite CU now being in the Pac-12, athletic director Rick George has been listed among a field of “candidates to watch” (per a tweet made by Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger) to land the Big 12 commissioner job in the wake of Bowlsby’s decision.

George has been the athletic director at Colorado since 2013 and was formerly the president of business operations for the MLB’s Texas Rangers. He also previously spent a few years as a football recruiting coordinator alongside legendary Colorado head coach Bill McCartney. George’s current contract at Colorado was extended in 2021 through the 2025-26 academic year.

