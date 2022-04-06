ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

No One Has Any Idea What to Expect from Tiger Woods at the Masters

By Kyle Koster
The Big Lead
The Big Lead
 2 days ago

The Los Angeles Lakers were officially eliminated from playoff contention Tuesday night, a disastrous ending for a team with huge expectations. Frank Vogel is on the chopping block but the fallout shouldn't end there. The Big Lead's Ryan Phillips joins the show to talk about exactly what went wrong, why it went wrong, and precisely how bleak the future is for the Lakers. Plus, Tiger Woods is the story in Augusta as he attempts to return from a year-long absence and significant injury to capture his sixth green jacket. What are reasonable expectations and why is Tiger still one of the most fascinating athletes in all of sports?


This article was originally published on thebiglead.com as No One Has Any Idea What to Expect from Tiger Woods at the Masters .

The Big Lead

The Big Lead

The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion.

