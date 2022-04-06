Yellen says US will not participate in G-20 meetings if Russia present

Tweet

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday that the United States would not be participating in Group of 20 meetings if Russia was present.

“So President Biden’s made it clear, and I certainly agree with him, that it cannot be business as usual in any — for Russia — in any of the financial institutions,” Yellen said during a House hearing.

“He’s asked that Russia be removed from the G-20,” Yellen said in response to a question at the hearing, adding, “And I’ve made clear to my colleagues in Indonesia that we will not be participating in a number of meetings if the Russians are there.”

Yellen is expected to attend an April meeting in Bali of G-20 finance ministers.

A full summit made up of the leaders of the G-20 nations is scheduled for later in the year. Given the recent reports of atrocities by Russian troops in Ukraine, Biden and leaders from Western Europe may not attend if Russian President Vladimir Putin insisted on coming to such a meeting.

The Biden administration separately on Wednesday announced its latest round of sanctions against Russia, which includes penalties on Putin’s daughters.

