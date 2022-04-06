ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Yellen says US will not participate in G-20 meetings if Russia present

By Caroline Vakil
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bp0Vj_0f1NHb3D00
Tweet

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday that the United States would not be participating in Group of 20 meetings if Russia was present.

“So President Biden’s made it clear, and I certainly agree with him, that it cannot be business as usual in any — for Russia — in any of the financial institutions,” Yellen said during a House hearing.

“He’s asked that Russia be removed from the G-20,” Yellen said in response to a question at the hearing, adding, “And I’ve made clear to my colleagues in Indonesia that we will not be participating in a number of meetings if the Russians are there.”

Yellen is expected to attend an April meeting in Bali of G-20 finance ministers.

A full summit made up of the leaders of the G-20 nations is scheduled for later in the year. Given the recent reports of atrocities by Russian troops in Ukraine, Biden and leaders from Western Europe may not attend if Russian President Vladimir Putin insisted on coming to such a meeting.

The Biden administration separately on Wednesday announced its latest round of sanctions against Russia, which includes penalties on Putin’s daughters.

The Hill has reached out to the White House and Treasury Department for comment.

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Mail

Zelensky's former press secretary tweets and then deletes message saying it would be a 'tragedy' if Kamala Harris becomes President after laughing during press conference

Volodymyr Zelensky's former press secretary tweeted then deleted a post on Thursday saying it would be a 'tragedy' if Vice President Kamala Harris were to one day be president after she awkwardly laughed through questions at a press conference in Poland when asked about the Ukrainian refugee crisis. 'It would...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Janet Yellen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#Ukraine#Group Of 20#Russians#G 20 Finance#The White House
Reuters

Putin ally Chemezov says Russia will be the victor

LONDON, March 10 (Reuters) - Sergei Chemezov, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, said that the military operation in Ukraine had prevented an attack on Russia, which he said would emerge victorious from the sanctions imposed by the West. Putin says the "special military operation" is essential to ensure...
POLITICS
The Independent

Putin will have to bring his invasion of Ukraine to a halt, says ex-US general: ‘He has no choice’

Vladimir Putin could soon be forced to bring to an end his month-long unprovoked assault on Ukraine amid heavy troop losses in a campaign that has lost momentum, says a former US general.Retired US Army Brig Gen Kevin Ryan, who is also a Russia specialist, says that the Kremlin has “failed to accomplish” its “main military goals” in quickly seizing Kyiv and removing the country’s elected leadership.And now he says that bringing the conflict to an end quickly is the “most likely scenario” more than a month into the attack.“Putin will have to halt his war in Ukraine sooner...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Country
Russia
Marin Independent Journal

Photos: Vladimir Putin pal Steven Seagal gets $7 million for remote Northern California ranch

As Vladimir Putin finalized plans for his violent land grab in Ukraine, which has already caused two million people to flee the country, his somewhat unlikely pal Steven Seagal, a devout Buddhist, martial arts expert, environmentalist, animal rights activist, action-flick actor, and reality TV star, who was granted Russian citizenship in 2016 and was appointed in 2018 by Putin as a special envoy between Russia and the United States, was wrapping up the $7 million sale of his vast ranch in northern California’s rugged and remote Siskiyou County.
MONTAGUE, CA
Daily Mail

Putin 'has the right to launch nukes if he is provoked by NATO', Russian ambassador says after Kremlin spokesman warned of possible atomic war

Vladimir Putin has the right to launch nukes if he is provoked by NATO over the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine, a Russian ambassador to the UN has claimed. Just hours after another Kremlin spokesman warned of possible atomic war, Dmitry Polyanskiy sparked further fears by hinting there would be a seismic response a to any direct involvement in the conflict from the West.
POLITICS
The Hill

The Hill

531K+
Followers
64K+
Post
402M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy