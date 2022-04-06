Jacob Matthew Barnes

SANDUSKY — Susan M. Aaron-Brown passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Firelands Regional Medical Center. Susan was born on June 7, 1954, in Sandusky, Ohio to Dave and Clara (Bradley) Aaron. She was the second oldest of 10 children. At an early age, Susan (Sue Mae, as family called her) accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior under the leadership of Pastor Fred Tucker. Susan was a lifelong member of New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir. Susan also was a strong woman of faith and loved her family with all her heart, and she loved praising the Lord. Susan was well known for her passion for making and decorating cakes and desserts.

