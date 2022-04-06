ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, OH

Jacob Matthew Barnes

By Register
Sandusky Register
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORWALK — Jacob Matthew Barnes, 27, Norwalk, passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Metro Hospital in Cleveland. Born on Nov. 7, 1994, in Norwalk, he was the son of Deborah (nee Isner) and Jeffrey Barnes. Jacob was a lifelong Norwalk resident and a 2013 graduate of...

sanduskyregister.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sandusky Register

Rose Marie Mathews

MARION — Rose Marie Mathews, 92, of Marion, died peacefully on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at her home in the Primrose Retirement Community following an extended illness. On Jan. 31, 1930, Rose was born in Marion, Ohio, one of 11 children of the late Marion E. “Fuzzy” and Gladys (Gleason) Fosnaugh.
MARION, OH
Sandusky Register

Jeanne Platek

CLEVELAND — Jeanne Platek, 94, passed away peacefully on April 5, 2022. She was born in Chester, Pennsylvania, and was a graduate of both Notre Dame High School and St. Agnes School of Nursing in Philadelphia. While attending St. Agnes, she met the love of her life, John, who returned from WWII to attend Villanova. They were married in 1950 and began their 50-year marriage by moving to Carlsbad, California, for first duty station at Camp Pendleton before returning to Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
Sandusky Register

Elmer Earl Harris

NORWALK — Elmer was the son of Edwin Harris and Corrinne (Kelly) Harris. He was born in Norwalk Ohio. He passed in Castle Rock, Colorado. He served as a Radioman in the US Navy from 1955-1959. He received a degree from San Francisco State in Psychology and then served developmentally disabled clients.
NORWALK, OH
Sandusky Register

Susan M. Aaron-Brown

SANDUSKY — Susan M. Aaron-Brown passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Firelands Regional Medical Center. Susan was born on June 7, 1954, in Sandusky, Ohio to Dave and Clara (Bradley) Aaron. She was the second oldest of 10 children. At an early age, Susan (Sue Mae, as family called her) accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior under the leadership of Pastor Fred Tucker. Susan was a lifelong member of New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir. Susan also was a strong woman of faith and loved her family with all her heart, and she loved praising the Lord. Susan was well known for her passion for making and decorating cakes and desserts.
SANDUSKY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Obituaries
City
Cleveland, OH
Norwalk, OH
Obituaries
City
Norwalk, OH
Sandusky Register

Betty L. Lewis

SANDUSKY — Betty L. Lewis, 86, of Sandusky, passed away Monday afternoon, April 4, 2022, at Stein Hospice Care Center. She was born on May 1, 1935, in Manchester, Ohio. She retired from Hinde & Dauch and American Crayon. She is survived by her son, William (Linda) of Sandusky;...
SANDUSKY, OH
Sandusky Register

Sister Mary Jon Wagner

TOLEDO — Sister Mary Jon Wagner died at Rosary Care Center in Sylvania, Ohio, on April 5, 2022, after a brave battle with health issues over the past several months. The daughter of Allen and Elizabeth Wagner, she came to the convent in 1967 from St. Catherine Parish in Toledo, Ohio. She made her first profession as a religious in 1970 and her final profession in 1974. Sister Mary Jon was the previous Congregational Minister for the Sisters of St. Francis in Sylvania, Ohio from 2012 to 2021.
TOLEDO, OH
Sandusky Register

Ronald "Ron" G. Laws

SANDUSKY — Ronald “Ron” G. Laws, 79, of Sandusky, passed away peacefully early Tuesday morning, April 5, 2022, at his home. Born on Oct. 23, 1942, in Sandusky, the son of George Albert and Elizabeth Jane “Betty” (Trautman) Laws. He graduated from St. Mary’s High...
SANDUSKY, OH
Sandusky Register

Marshall "Peanut" Fiske

SANDUSKY — On Friday, April 1, 2022, Marshall “Peanut” Fiske, 51, passed away after a brief illness at Firelands Regional Medical Center. A lifelong resident of Sandusky, he will be dearly missed by many. He was born June 26, 1970, to Linda Fiske of Sandusky and Marshall...
SANDUSKY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Computers#Metro Hospital#The University Of Findlay#Barnes Nursery
Sandusky Register

Stein Hospice merging with similar organization

SANDUSKY — Effective Friday, Hospice of the Western Reserve and Stein Hospice of Sandusky have joined together as one organization. • The Sandusky-area locations will remain open. • People and their families should not notice any change in service. The merger is largely an administrative move. Representatives from both...
SANDUSKY, OH
Sandusky Register

Sandusky Pride returning with concerts

SANDUSKY — Sandusky Pride is returning this year for its fifth year with an additional concert series Sunday. The event will run from June 24-26 in downtown Sandusky at the Schade-Mylander Plaza. Wives and co-organizers of Sandusky Pride, Robin and Nikki Lloyd, said they’re excited for this year.
SANDUSKY, OH
Sandusky Register

Church briefs for April 9-10

• New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, at 1920 Eddy Henry Way, will celebrate Family and Friends Day during its 11 a.m. service on Sunday. April 24. The special guest will be Dr. Jermaine D. Keys. The service can be watched live on the church's Facebook page. • First Congregational United...
SANDUSKY, OH
Sandusky Register

Preserving real story in Perkins

Regarding the recent "Local Voices" column published in the Sandusky Register on April 2, 2022, the Friends of NASA Plum Brook is now named NASA Armstrong Advocacy Coalition. The article stated, "Advocacy, marketing and education are at the heart of what we do. Lessons learned over the past 15 years demonstrate the need to continually promote NASA Armstrong." While it is understandable that this group is forward-thinking in supporting the Neil Armstrong Testing Facility, it is equally fitting to include education about its origin.
SANDUSKY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Sandusky Register

Bo Lacey lays new foundation in Norwalk

NORWALK — A business considering itself as a world-class home improvement contracting company recently established a new local residency. In 2021, Bo Lacey Construction opened its latest office in Norwalk. Founded in 1984, the company already operates out of Circleville, which is south of Columbus, and Mansfield. “We like...
NORWALK, OH
Sandusky Register

Catawba's peachy history

CATAWBA — Otterbein residents heard the history of Ohio’s peaches. David Wonnell, president of Catawba Island Historical Society, made a presentation on the area’s peach industry to residents of Otterbein Marblehead Senior Life Community on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. The historical society operates the Catawba Museum at...
CATAWBA, OH
Sandusky Register

SOFTBALL/BASEBALL: Herzog, Holsapple each hit 2 inside-the-park HRs

PERKINS TWP. — The fences at Sports Force Parks' softball fields are deep, and Huron took full advantage on Tuesday night. The Tigers hit five inside-the-park home runs — two apiece from Annabelle Herzog and Jessica Holsapple and one from Lanee Orzech — in a 13-3 SBC Bay Division win over Willard.
PERKINS TOWNSHIP, OH
Sandusky Register

St. Mary Central Catholic inducts new hall of fame class

SANDUSKY — Hard work is a hallmark for successful people, particularly athletes. That standard, and the dedication it requires, was on full display Sunday afternoon at the Sandusky Yacht Club as new members of the St. Mary Central Catholic Athletic and Achievement Hall of Fame were inducted. “People have...
SANDUSKY, OH
Sandusky Register

Avon Lake's Seeing Scarlet wins 2022 Tri-C High School Rock Off

Acing the Tri-C High School Rock Off Final Exam at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame was local group Seeing Scarlet. Sandusky native and drummer Ethan Hoffman and his three bandmates — Bella Caporini (bass), Erin Roberts (guitar) and Amelia Von Glahn (guitar, vocals) — took first place at the annual battle of the bands Saturday, the Chronicle-Telegram reported.
AVON LAKE, OH
Sandusky Register

School notes: Sandusky Rotary students, Edison

Want to see your student or teacher featured on the Schools page? Email news and photos to reporter Caitlin Nearhood at nearhood@sanduskyregister.com, or call 419-609-5849 for more information. MILAN. Members of the Berlin Heights Kiwanis chose Kennedy Baker to be the organization's March student of the month at Edison High...
SANDUSKY, OH
Sandusky Register

'Celebrating' in Sandusky

SANDUSKY — The Sandusky Community Celebrations Council recently announced its 2022 celebration of events. "This committee is a volunteer committee that plans and organizes free events to the community," according to an organizational statement. "Start marking your calendars now." Just like in years past, events take place at Washington...
SANDUSKY, OH
SheKnows

Adam Agrees to Victoria’s Plan On One Condition — And Michael Squares off With Ashland

At Newman-Locke, Victor wonders what’s keeping Nikki. Victoria guesses it’s traffic. She’ll fill them all in on the plan as soon as she arrives. Nikki enters and Victoria cuts to the chase. She’s come up with a way to deal with Ashland in the way he should be dealt with. They’re all relieved to hear it. Adam guesses she has a new plan. Victoria states, “You guessed correctly.” They all have a part to play. The one caveat is that if the plan is to succeed, one of them has to fall.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy