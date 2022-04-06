Legendary Headstand store closing down in June

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – First opened in 1975, Headstand has been a staple in the Northeast for all the rock-hungry El Pasoans; now the store’s owner says they are closing for good.

Owner Stan Stack announced Monday the store will close sometime in June, without a determined date.

Ever since the announcement, he said community has been pouring in to say hello, thank him and buy what the store is best known for as a rock, oasis – vinyl records, CDs, posters, rock and metal shirts and many more.

Stack shared he is ready to hit the pause button and spend more time with his family.

He said being a small business owner the work never stops and requires many sacrifices.

On the day I opened it was a rainy day, we sold nothing and it’s a big memory, we sold zero,” Stack remembered.

He couldn’t even imagine how far he would come with his business, now explaining he’s had generations of customers he’s been able to supply with some hard-to-find analog music and all the oddities the store has to offer.

“It’s hard to imagine, I feel like the American dream, our best advertisement and our best ability to survive has been happy customers,” he said.

Many customers came down to say their “thank-yous” for the memories.

One of them was James Jurado who visited the store back in the 70’s when it first opened.

Courtesy Headshop Facebook page

He remembered coming down with his friends to shop for music and incense, feeling as the store has been a big part of his life.

“I think everybody who comes in here gets affected slightly. For me personally just a lot of spiritual growth and personal growth,” Jurado said.

Ronald Holmes is a retired veteran and has been coming to headstand for the past several years every month to buy new band t-shirts.

“I’m an old fashioned rock’n’roller. If Stan goes, where am I getting my t-shirts,” Holmes said.

Stack remembered why he started the business in the first place; not just to “provide a good meal,” as he said, but also to share his love for music.

“If we could buy dreams, I think we would buy dreams as well. This is as close to something that doesn’t really have form that you can get,” he said explaining the power of music to transport us into another world.

As of right now, he said, he doesn’t know what will become of the store, but he is set to close it down officially in June of this year.

