Second verse same as the first. Saturday, Colorado beat the Penguins 3-2, but the Penguins carried the play. On Tuesday night, the Penguins carried the play in the first period, but Colorado eventually overwhelmed the Penguins in the second and beginning of the third period. The Penguins scored a pair of garbage time goals, but lost 6-4 at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO