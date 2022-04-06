ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Lt. Gov. Kehoe officially announces 2024 campaign for Governor

By Michael Adkison
ktvo.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri's Republican Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe has officially announced his much-speculated run for Governor of Missouri in 2024. The announcement came on...

ktvo.com

Comments / 0

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin’s chief of staff announces resignation

Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice’s McGeachin’s chief of staff has informed McGeachin and a state budget administrator that he will resign when the Idaho Legislature adjourns for the year. Jordan Watters, McGeachin’s chief of staff, gave McGeachin notice of his resignation on Thursday, according to an email from Watters...
IDAHO STATE
The Independent

Psaki says Texas governor doesn’t have authority for ‘publicity stunt’ plan to bus migrants to DC

White House press secretary accused Texas Gov Greg Abbott of promising an illegal “publicity stunt” on Thursday after the Republican governor vowed that he would place undocumented migrants on chartered buses to Washington DC.The governor made headlines in right-leaning media and thrilled conservatives this week when he pledged that he would respond to the Biden administration’s end of Title 42 directives that allow DHS to turn back migrants at the border by forcing undocumented immigrants to board buses and be essentially shipped out of his state, across the country.Ms Psaki was asked about the governor’s announcement at her daily...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
City
Jefferson City, MO
POLITICO

Scores of House GOP lawmakers tried to call up a bill keeping the pandemic-related border health rules in place. Democrats blocked it.

The move came during rule debate over whether to hold two former Trump officials in contempt of Congress. What happened: Dozens of House Republican lawmakers flocked to the floor today seeking to call up legislation barring the relaxation of Covid-related public health restrictions at the border. Democrats blocked the move,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer files lawsuit to overturn state’s unenforced abortion ban

Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Parson
Person
Mike Kehoe
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Lt. Gov. Hosemann proposes suspending state gasoline tax to combat inflation

JACKSON • Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann is proposing that state lawmakers pass legislation that would suspend the state’s 18.4 cents per gallon gasoline tax for six months to give consumers relief at gas pumps while the country deals with record high inflation rates. “The number one concern citizens...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Missouri#Governor#Republican#Fire Fighters Day
Fox11online.com

Flags to fly at half-staff Friday for Lt. Gov. Farrow

MADISON (WLUK) -- Flags across Wisconsin will be lowered to half-staff on Friday in memory of a trailblazing leader. Margaret Farrow died earlier this month. She was Wisconsin's first female lieutenant governor, serving from 2001-03. Farrow was also active in local politics and served in the Legislature beginning in 1987.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
The Independent

Alabama legislators pass nation’s first bill making gender-affirming care for trans youth a felony

Alabama’s state legislators gave final approval to a bill that could imprison doctors for up to to a decade for prescribing medical treatments to transgender youth.The bill criminalising gender-affirming care for transgender people younger than 19 years old is the first in the US to make healthcare for young transgender patients punishable by up to 10 years in prison.Senate Bill 184 prohibits doctors from prescribing puberty blockers, hormone therapy and surgeries for transgender youth, though Alabama health care providers have repeatedly told legislators that such surgeries were not performed on minors in the state.The legislation – which passed the...
POLITICS
KATC News

Karen Carter Peterson resigns from state senate

After 22 years as a member of the Louisiana Legislature, State Senator Karen Carter Peterson of New Orleans has resigned. The resignation, according to a statement from Peterson, is due to her continued struggles with depression and a gambling problem.
LOUISIANA STATE
WLOX

Lt. Gov. Hosemann pushing to suspend gas tax for six months

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - As gas prices continue to soar, Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann said he will propose to suspend the state’s gas tax for six months, saving Mississippian drivers money. “We are going to propose a six-month moratorium suspension with gas tax. That is 18.6% That is $260...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy