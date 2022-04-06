ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Ole Miss Tight End Michael Trigg on Spring Practice

hottytoddy.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOle Miss tight end Michael Trigg arrived in Oxford with former USC quarterback Jaxson Dart in January. “(Mississippi) has been great, honestly,” Trigg said. “It’s kind of different coming from Cali, but it’s a great place so I can focus and lock in.”. Trigg played...

www.hottytoddy.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Auburn QB “Fighting For His Life” After Being Hospitalized

On Thursday afternoon, the football world learned that a former college football quarterback is “fighting for his life.”. According to a GoFundMe page, former Auburn quarterback Jeff Klein had severe back pain which led him to go to the hospital. Unfortunately, an MRI revealed “spots” on his lower back and his condition has worsened.
AUBURN, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas’ quarterback room shrinks with this player hitting the transfer portal

KJ Jefferson is the unquestioned starting quarterback for Arkansas heading into the 2022 season. The question this spring is who would be his primary No. 2. Three healthy players were fighting the the job, led by last year’s No. 2 Malik Hornsby, although Hornsby has spent a good chunk of spring practice getting reps at wide receiver, too, in order for Arkansas to use his speed and athleticism more often. Now the job is down to Hornsby and South Florida transfer Cade Fortin after sophomore Lucas Coley announced his entry into the transfer portal Wednesday. Fortin is a walk-on. “I would like to say thank you to the University of Arkansas,” Coley wrote in his announcement. “Thank you to the coaching, nutrition and academic staff, and especially the welcoming Razorback fan base.” Coley was a four-star recruit out of San Antonio two years ago. He picked Arkansas over Virginia Tech, Houston, Illinois and others. He did not play during his stay at Arkansas and will transfer will four years of eligibility left.
ARKANSAS STATE
The Spun

5-Star PG Skyy Clark Announces Commitment

Five-star point guard Skyy Clark announced his commitment to Illinois today, choosing the Illini over several other prominent programs. Clark, who starred for Montverde (Fla.) Academy, originally committed to Kentucky in October 2020 but backed off that pledge on March 6. Late last month, he shared a top six of Illinois, Louisville, Maryland, Tennessee, USC and Washington.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Oxford, MS
Football
Oxford, MS
Sports
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Oxford, MS
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Local
Mississippi Football
Oxford, MS
College Sports
The Spun

Arch Manning Reportedly Taking Surprise Visit

Arch Manning appears to be adding another contender to his recruitment list, and it’s a surprising addition. Up to this point Manning – the five-star quarterback in the 2023 cycle – had only been considering powerhouses like Alabama, Georgia, Texas and Ole Miss. However, it doesn’t appear those are his only finalists.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
FanSided

A new team just entered the Tyrann Mathieu sweepstakes

The New Orleans Saints are now facing some competition to try and land the services of star safety Tyrann Mathieu. Standout safety Tyrann Mathieu is still looking for a new home. Despite Frank Clark hoping a return to the Kansas City Chiefs will go down, that’s a long shot and other organizations are working to get him to sign.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas Football offers Four-Star Athlete from Georgia

The Arkansas Razorbacks are the latest to offer a talented prospect from the Peach State. Martavious Collins, a class of 2024 four-star athlete from Rome High School in Rome, Ga. announced Tuesday that he has received an offer from head coach sam pittman and the Arkansas Razorbacks. Blessed to receive an offer from The University of Arkansas‼️ @RazorbackFB @CoachSamPittman @Dowell_Loggains @Mansell247 @FootballRome @TomLoy247 @CoachHazelray @ChadSimmons_ @RecruitGeorgia pic.twitter.com/Mn1bHp0qp4 — Martavious Collins (@Martavious122) April 5, 2022 According to 247sports, Arkansas is the 10th school to offer Collins. In addition to Arkansas, SEC programs such as Alabama, Georgia, and Tennessee join other programs such as Ohio State, Notre Dame, and NC State in offering a scholarship to the rising senior. Collins plays a mix of tight end and wide receiver. In his sophomore campaign in 2021, caught 21 passes for 268 yards and a touchdown for the Rome Wolves. Arkansas has offered 14 wide receivers as well as 6 tight ends for the 2024 cycle according to 247sports. Although signing day for this class is still two years away, the Razorbacks have one commit from the class of 2024, that’s running back Braylen Russell from Hot Springs, Ark.
ROME, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ole Miss#David Baker#John David#American Football#College Football#Cali#Rebels#Sec#Cassey
WAFB.com

LSU continues to put in work at spring football practices

Southern hosted Pro Day workouts for scouts to get a look at a few former Jaguar football players. LSU held its annual Pro Day for football players looking to get taken in the 2022 NFL Draft. Many eyes were on cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. LSU new OC Mike Denbrock brings...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy