(Guthrie Center) The Buena Vista men’s basketball program has gained a commitment this week from ACGC senior Miles Kading. Kading averaged 19 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 3.2 steals per game as a senior. Last season he made 50 3-pointers and was named an Academic All-State Selection. He chose the Beavers over Simpson, Grand View, Midland, and Central. “I felt it was the best opportunity academically and athletically for me to be able to show my talents. BV has really nice facilities and a really nice campus. I really liked the coaching staff up there and the way they play.”

GUTHRIE CENTER, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO