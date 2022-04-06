ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette County, WI

Marquette County Deputy arrested for possible sexual behavior

By Devin Willems
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTELLO, Wis. (WFRV) – A Marquette County Deputy was arrested for allegedly engaging in inappropriate sexual behavior. According to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Travis Bittelman was arrested on...

