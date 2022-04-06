ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prineville, OR

Prineville middle schooler spreads smiles with sign’s simple message: ‘Have a Nice Day’

By Noah Chast
KTVZ News Channel 21
 2 days ago
PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Every day for the past few weeks, Ben Seely has been riding his bike to Crook County Middle School while holding aloft a homemade sign, with a simple message for all who see it: "Have a Nice Day."

Ben tells NewsChannel 21 he became bored while waiting for his sister to finish school at Crook County High for the day, and wanted to do something productive.

He first used a piece of paper and pen, but after that sign got destroyed, he eventually made a more sturdy one with cardboard, a Sharpie and a broken broomstick.

Ben has only lived in Central Oregon for a few months, but said Wednesdays he enjoys spreading a little cheer and brightening people's day.

"It only takes one person to change the world," Seely said.

Noah Chast met with Ben and his mom on his morning route Wednesday, and will have a report on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

The post Prineville middle schooler spreads smiles with sign's simple message: 'Have a Nice Day' appeared first on KTVZ .

