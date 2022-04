Our site may contain affiliate links. Read Advertiser Disclosure policy here. Last weekend, I was departing Las Vegas and arrived to the airport just over an hour before my flight. I made it through security with Pre-Check in about 5 minutes, and made it to the Las Vegas Centurion Lounge an hour before my flight. However, I would never actually make it into the lounge.

LIFESTYLE ・ 13 DAYS AGO