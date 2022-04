AUGUSTA, Ga. – The wait is over for Sam Kouvaris to be honored at the Masters. In early 2020, Kouvaris received a letter in the mail from Augusta National Golf Club Chairman Fred Ridley congratulating him on his upcoming coverage of his 40th Masters and notifying him that he would be honored with the Masters Major Achievement Award in April. But then the global pandemic postponed the Masters until November and canceled the Golf Writers Association of America Annual Awards Dinner, where the award is traditionally presented, for not one but two years.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO