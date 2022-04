KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The owner of a Kinston in-home aide service went above and beyond to fill up the gas tanks of her employees and even strangers. Wednesday morning, a line of cars stretched all the way down Greenbriar road in front of the Liberty Gas Station in Kinston. Many of the drivers were in-home aide workers who care for others in need. Some of them had been in line since 5:30 a.m. for the chance to fill up their gas tank. Each driver was limited to $50.00.

KINSTON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO