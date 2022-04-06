ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Mayor of Ukraine's besieged Mariupol says more than 5,000 civilians have been killed in monthlong Russian blockade

By Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Mayor of Ukraine's besieged Mariupol says...

spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Biden hits back at Matt Gaetz over Ukraine questions: ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done?’

President Joe Biden had some sharp words for Florida Representative Matt Gaetz, after the Republican tore into US Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin, during a hearing in Congress and criticised the US response to the Ukraine crisis.The president recounted the story a day later, addressing a national union conference on Wednesday.“[Secretary Austin] basically looked at him and said, ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done? Why do you think they’re able to fight? We’ve trained them and we’ve given them weapons. That’s what’s happening.’”The Florida Republican hammered Mr Austin during a budget hearing before the House Armed Services...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Mayor#Blockade#Kyiv#Russian#Ap
The Independent

‘I need you to stop!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene fires back at reporter over questions on Russian propaganda

Marjorie Taylor Greene hit a breaking point when she was pressed by a reporter about allegations that she’s become a parrot for Kremlin propaganda, an accusation that has been levelled against the Republican in recent weeks as a result of controversial and false remarks about the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.“Okay, first off, that’s ridiculous and you need to stop,” the Republican representative from Georgia can be heard saying in a video, shared on her own official Twitter account with the caption: “The Democrats and their spokesmen in the Fake News media continue to  defame me as Pro-Putin and...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Russia says air defence systems for Ukraine would destabilise situation

March 17 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Thursday that giving Ukraine air defence systems, as requested by Ukraine's president in the U.S. Congress a day earlier, would be a destabilising factor that would not bring peace to the country. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged American lawmakers on Wednesday...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
The Independent

Psaki says Texas governor doesn’t have authority for ‘publicity stunt’ plan to bus migrants to DC

White House press secretary accused Texas Gov Greg Abbott of promising an illegal “publicity stunt” on Thursday after the Republican governor vowed that he would place undocumented migrants on chartered buses to Washington DC.The governor made headlines in right-leaning media and thrilled conservatives this week when he pledged that he would respond to the Biden administration’s end of Title 42 directives that allow DHS to turn back migrants at the border by forcing undocumented immigrants to board buses and be essentially shipped out of his state, across the country.Ms Psaki was asked about the governor’s announcement at her daily...
IMMIGRATION
The US Sun

Ukraine war leader Zelensky defiantly visits injured troops in hospital and hands out medals as Russians march on Kyiv

UKRAINE'S defiant President Volodymyr Zelensky visited wounded troops in hospital and handed out medals - despite Russia's constant shelling and threats on his life. The brave war leader visited a military hospital in the Kyiv region on Sunday to meet some of his hero soldiers who have been injured while putting their lives on the line to fight Putin's army.
POLITICS
The Independent

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin hits back at Matt Gaetz: ‘I’m sorry you are embarrassed by your country’

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin appeared so incensed by outlandish lines of questioning from Republican congressman Matt Gaetz that he ended up in a shouting match with the Florida representative by the end of Mr Gaetz’s five minute round.Mr Austin was on Capitol Hill on Tuesday to testify at a House Armed Services Committee hearing regarding the Defence Department’s fiscal year 2023 budget request, but Mr Gaetz had apparently decided to use his time to berate the former US Central Command boss about what he described as US defence failures caused by the Pentagon’s embrace of “wokeness”.Specifically, Mr...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy