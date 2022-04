WESTERLY — Paul J. Gingerella, a lifelong town resident and 17-year veteran officer, is the Westerly Police Department’s new chief. The 40-year-old Gingerella became the 28th chief of the department, which celebrated its 150th year anniversary in 2020, last week when he was sworn in. A ceremonial swearing in and promotion observance occurred Monday night during a meeting of the Town Council. The position became available when Shawn Lacey, the department’s former chief, took off his badge to become town manager after working for the department for 34 years.

WESTERLY, RI ・ 17 DAYS AGO