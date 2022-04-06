ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulf Shores, AL

SBCT’s “The Enchanted Bookshop’’ continues April 8-10

By Mullet Wrapper
 2 days ago

SBCT’s “The Enchanted Bookshop’’ continues April 8-10 The Enchanted Bookshop continues April 8 & 9 at 7:30 p.m., and April 10 at 2 p.m. at the South Baldwin Community Theatre. Tickets for the Young Artist Series show are available at sbct.biz. Cost...


