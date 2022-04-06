ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers Police searching for man accused of exposing himself to woman in Hobby Lobby

By Jacob Smith
ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rogers Police shared on their Facebook page Wednesday photos of a man they say is suspected of exposing himself to a woman inside the Promenade Hobby Lobby Tuesday afternoon.

According to the post, around 1:20 p.m., a woman reported to a store manager the man shown in the photos below had exposed himself to her before leaving the area in a silver passenger car.

If you know the identity of the male in the picture, contact the Rogers Police Department at 479-636-4141, attn Detective Wiens.

