Hillsborough murder suspect captured in Lake City nearly a week after first sighting, LCPD says

Katrell Montan Hubbard photo credit: Lake City Police Department

LAKE CITY, Fla. — A man wanted for murder in Hillsborough County has been captured in Lake City, nearly one week after being spotted in the area.

On March 31, Katrell Hubbard, 25, was spotted in Lake City driving a black 2008 Chevrolet four-door car. Officers with the Lake City Police Department said when they tried to conduct a traffic stop, Hubbard took off in an attempt to evade arrest.

Police reported after the chase that Hubbard crashed his car and fled on foot and had not been located.

But on Wednesday, LCPD, in a joint operation with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, tracked Hubbard to a home on NW Wilson Street in Lake City where he was peacefully taken into custody, according to a release.

Action News Jax is working to learn more details about Hubbard’s charges. We will update you as we learn more.

