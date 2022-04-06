ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake City, FL

Hillsborough murder suspect captured in Lake City nearly a week after first sighting, LCPD says

By Samantha Mathers, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S1oFU_0f1NA7bJ00
Katrell Montan Hubbard photo credit: Lake City Police Department

LAKE CITY, Fla. — A man wanted for murder in Hillsborough County has been captured in Lake City, nearly one week after being spotted in the area.

On March 31, Katrell Hubbard, 25, was spotted in Lake City driving a black 2008 Chevrolet four-door car. Officers with the Lake City Police Department said when they tried to conduct a traffic stop, Hubbard took off in an attempt to evade arrest.

Police reported after the chase that Hubbard crashed his car and fled on foot and had not been located.

But on Wednesday, LCPD, in a joint operation with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, tracked Hubbard to a home on NW Wilson Street in Lake City where he was peacefully taken into custody, according to a release.

Action News Jax is working to learn more details about Hubbard’s charges. We will update you as we learn more.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 7

Tammy Shaftner
2d ago

Wilson street...who was aiding and abetting him?? Great Job Lake City 💙👮

Reply(5)
8
Related
WCJB

UPDATE: Lake Butler man who shot 3 people is now a nationwide manhunt

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - In a TV20 news update, the search for the man deputies say shot three people in Lake Butler is now a nationwide manhunt. Union County Sheriff’s Deputies say The US Marshals Fugitive Unit is joining the search for 56-year old Anthony George. Investigators have warrants for George allowing for his arrest and extradition from anywhere in the country.
LAKE BUTLER, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hillsborough County, FL
Crime & Safety
Lake City, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Hillsborough County, FL
City
Lake City, FL
The Independent

Florida nightclub shooting: 50 dead after 'terror attack' at Orlando LGBT club Pulse

At least 50 people have been killed and 53 injured after a gunman launched what police say was a "domestic terrorism incident" at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida.Police say an officer working as a security guard inside the Pulse nightclub exchanged fire with the suspect at about 2am local time (7am UK time), before a hostage situation developed, a team of officers entered the club and shot dead the gunman.Follow the latest live updates herePolice identified the attacker as Omar Mateen, a 29-year-old from Port St. Lucie, Florida – more than 100 miles away from Pulse. His family is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
truecrimedaily

Skeletal remains of missing kid found in attic; Infant missing following murder-suicide - TCDPOD

The skeletal remains of a child who went missing in 2017 were found in the attic of her family’s home (1:55). The girl’s parents have been arrested and are facing charges of child abuse, and their three other children have been removed from the home. Plus, a newborn in Florida is missing - police believe his father abducted him after killing the boy’s mother, grandmother and great-grandmother (30:25). A day later, the father was found dead 300 miles away from the scene of the crime. With guest Mike Cavalluzzi.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#City Police#Sighting#Lcpd#Cox Media Group
WCTV

Valdosta baby in critical condition, 2 arrested

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects have been charged and arrested after a baby was discovered to be injured and is currently in critical condition, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). On March 18, around 12:40 p.m., officers and detectives responded to the Hilton Garden Inn, after employees with...
VALDOSTA, GA
CBS LA

3 decomposing bodies found at Irvine home believed to be possible murder-suicide

Three decomposing bodies have been discovered at an Irvine home in what police say is a possible murder-suicide.Officers performed a welfare check at 58 Riverboat Wednesday morning and discovered the severely composed bodies inside the home that appeared to be three adults, according to Irvine police. There were no signs of forced entry into the home.Police say extended family members of the residents had reported to Canadian authorities they had been able reach the family — a father, mother, and adult son — for over a year and were concerned. The welfare check was conducted at the request of Canadian authorities.There was "indications the deaths were a domestic incident that resulted in a murder-suicide," Irvine police said.Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
IRVINE, CA
The Independent

Florida officials fight back against rowdy spring breakers

Rowdy spring break crowds have forced curfews and led some establishments to close their doors from Miami Beach to Florida's Panhandle.Law enforcement officials in Bay County, Florida, said Sunday that they won't tolerate the bad behavior from spring breakers after a 21-year-old from Alabama was shot in the foot Sunday during a shooting in Panama City Beach.”The crowd that has been here this weekend, there are no words that can describe the way they have behaved themselves, conducted themselves and the amount of laws they have broken,” Panama City Beach police Chief J.R. Talamantez said during a news conference...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Popculture

New Details of Teen's Amusement Park Ride Death Shed Light on His Fatal Fall

New details about the death of Tyre Sampson came to light Monday, several days after the 14-year-old Missouri teen died on an amusement park ride in Orlando, Florida. Sampson died after he "came out" of his seat on the Orlando FreeFall right at ICON Park, according to the accident report from the Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The ride is a 430-foot drop tower owned by the SlingShot Group.
ACCIDENTS
First Coast News

Jacksonville police: Woman shot in car, left on roadway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said a woman was shot up while she was in a car with another person around 9:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of Ribault Scenic Drive. Police said the woman was shot several time and the "preliminary investigation revealed, the victim and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Independent

Family demand teens be tried as adults for dragging woman to death by her arm in carjacking

The family of a 73-year-old woman killed during a carjacking are demanding that the Louisiana teens accused of killing her are tried as adults. According to 4WWL, the four teens are facing juvenile murder charges, but the family members of Linda Frickey, who was killed in the carjacking, met with District Attorney Jason Williams to convince him to transfer the teens to state court where they could be tried as adults. “Personally, we want them all as adults. But we have to go through the justice system," Kathy Richard, Ms Frickey’s sister-in-law, told the broadcaster. “We were reassured that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WESH

WATCH: Florida beachgoers run after spotting waterspout off coast

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Waterspouts were spotted off the Florida coast Saturday as severe weather moved into the state. Several people captured video of these swirling vortexes. One of the waterspouts was spotted off the shore of Fort Myers Beach near the Lani Kai Resort. Some people were seen...
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
91K+
Followers
96K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy