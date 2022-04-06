ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augsburg beats Mainz to move further clear of relegation

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

AUGSBURG, Germany (AP) -- Augsburg pushed further clear of relegation danger in the Bundesliga by beating Mainz 2-1 on Wednesday. Swiss midfielder Ruben Vargas scored what proved to be...

