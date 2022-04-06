ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biddeford, ME

Jury sides with newspaper in police officer defamation case

NEWS CENTER Maine
NEWS CENTER Maine
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BIDDEFORD, Maine — A Maine jury has sided with a media company in a lawsuit over newspaper stories about sex abuse allegations involving a former police captain. The case stemmed from articles that were published in the Biddeford-Saco-Old Orchard...

www.newscentermaine.com

Comments / 0

Related
WUSA9

Former VA police officer pleads guilty in Capitol riot case, will testify against second officer

WASHINGTON — A former Rocky Mount, Virginia, police officer pleaded guilty Friday to conspiring with another officer to disrupt the joint session of Congress on Jan. 6. Jacob Fracker appeared virtually before U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth to enter his plea. He faces up to five years in prison but sentencing will be delayed until he testifies against his co-defendant, Thomas Robertson, who’s set to begin trial next month.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
MLive

Former Burton police K-9 unit officer charged in embezzlement case

FLINT, MI—A former K-9 officer with the Burton Police Department is accused of embezzling more than $3,000 from the city by submitting timecards for work authorities allege he never did. Wayne A. Newman, of Pickney, is charged with one count of embezzlement as an agent or trustee between $1,000-$19,999.
BURTON, MI
CBS 58

Milwaukee police officer charged in fraud case

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee police officer is on administrative duty after she was accused of defrauding the city of thousands of dollars. Patricia Swayka, 32, is facing charges of defrauding the city of $3,755. According to a criminal complaint, between 2016 and 2019, Swayka received grants from the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Independent

Family demand teens be tried as adults for dragging woman to death by her arm in carjacking

The family of a 73-year-old woman killed during a carjacking are demanding that the Louisiana teens accused of killing her are tried as adults. According to 4WWL, the four teens are facing juvenile murder charges, but the family members of Linda Frickey, who was killed in the carjacking, met with District Attorney Jason Williams to convince him to transfer the teens to state court where they could be tried as adults. “Personally, we want them all as adults. But we have to go through the justice system," Kathy Richard, Ms Frickey’s sister-in-law, told the broadcaster. “We were reassured that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Portland, ME
City
Biddeford, ME
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
Biddeford, ME
Crime & Safety
Washington Post

A dentist broke his patients’ teeth on purpose so he could fix them. Prosecutors say he made millions.

Scott Charmoli’s patients’ teeth were just fine, but fine wasn’t making him enough money. So the dentist in Jackson, Wis., drilled into and broke his patients’ teeth in order to charge them for fixing the damage he’d caused, according to federal prosecutors. By doing so, Charmoli went from pulling in $1.4 million and affixing 434 crowns in 2014 to raking in $2.5 million and performing more than 1,000 crown procedures a year later.
JACKSON, WI
Fox News

Barry Morphew lawyers ask judge to dismiss case, citing 'false testimony': court documents

Lawyers for murder suspect Barry Morphew are again asking a Colorado judge to drop his case, citing falsehoods from prosecutors and law enforcement, according to reports. Morphew was arrested in May 2021 and is charged with first-degree murder, tampering with a deceased human body, and other crimes in connection to the presumed death of Suzanne Morphew, who disappeared on Mother's Day 2020. Her body has not been found, and Morphew has maintained his innocence.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defamation#Police#Atlanta#The Portland Press Herald#Courier#Mainely Media#The Press Herald
The Independent

Police rescue woman who dialed 999 and ‘asked for pizza’

Police have revealed how a quick-thinking emergency call handlerbassisted a woman who called 999 and “asked for a pizza” as a plea for help.On Tuesday evening, the woman - who has not been identified - felt worried for her safety while travelling alone on a bus. She called the force, who explained that “when [the call] was answered, the woman on the line said she would like to order a pizza.”Luckily, the operator realised that she was in danger. In a statement posted on Twitter, the force said: “The police call handler immediately asked the woman if she was in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
96.9 WOUR

Off Duty NY Police Officers Delivers His Daughter on Side of Highway

A baby arrives when a baby is ready, regardless of the due date. Just ask an off-duty New York Police Officer who had to deliver his daughter on the side of the highway. Rye Police Officer Chad Delgado was driving his wife to the hospital for the delivery of their third child. But the baby had other plans. Luckily, Officer Delgado used some of his police training to help deliver his daughter, the Rye Police Department shared on Facebook.
ROME, NY
NEWS CENTER Maine

Deputies identify body found on Orrington riverbank

ORRINGTON, Maine — On Tuesday, deputies identified the body of a woman found on a riverbank on River Road in Orrington. The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post the body was identified as Loren Wadas-Kelly, 28, of Bucksport. Wadas-Kelly's body was initially found over the weekend near a public boat launch.
ORRINGTON, ME
Western Iowa Today

Jury Awards $97.4 Million in Malpractice Case

(Iowa City, IA) — A jury has awarded the parents of a severely brain-damaged child 97-point-four million dollars in a medical malpractice lawsuit — the largest such award in Iowa history. Andrew and Kathleen Kromphardt accused Mercy Hospital, OBGYN Associates, and Doctor Jill Goodman of gross negligence in the birth of their son. The Kromphardts contend their son needed to be delivered via cesarean section because he wasn’t getting enough oxygen. But the hospital proceeded with natural birth, during which the baby suffered a skull fracture when forceps and a vacuum were used to try to remove him. Attorney Geoffrey Fieger, who represents the family, says the child will need 24-hour care for the rest of his life. Mercy Hospital said in a statement that it’s considering “all available options,” but hasn’t yet filed an appeal.
IOWA CITY, IA
NEWS CENTER Maine

Deputies identify deadly Albany rollover crash victims

PORTLAND, Maine — Deputies identified the two individuals involved in a deadly rollover crash in Albany. Zachary Downs, 30, of Bethel was killed in the crash, and Jordan Bennett, 35, of Albany suffered minor injuries, a news release from the Oxford County Sheriff's Office stated. Oxford County deputies responded...
WSB Radio

Woman faces federal charges for alleged stolen valor

A woman from Rhode Island is facing charges that she lied about being a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who was battling lung cancer. Sarah Jane Cavanaugh, 31, is accused of using forged or counterfeited military discharge certificates — among other charges — to bilk hundreds of thousands of dollars of veterans benefits and charitable contributions, The Associated Press reported.
PROVIDENCE, RI
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland Bangor, ME
12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news from Maine

 https://www.newscentermaine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy