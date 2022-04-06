Jury sides with newspaper in police officer defamation case

(Iowa City, IA) — A jury has awarded the parents of a severely brain-damaged child 97-point-four million dollars in a medical malpractice lawsuit — the largest such award in Iowa history. Andrew and Kathleen Kromphardt accused Mercy Hospital, OBGYN Associates, and Doctor Jill Goodman of gross negligence in the birth of their son. The Kromphardts contend their son needed to be delivered via cesarean section because he wasn’t getting enough oxygen. But the hospital proceeded with natural birth, during which the baby suffered a skull fracture when forceps and a vacuum were used to try to remove him. Attorney Geoffrey Fieger, who represents the family, says the child will need 24-hour care for the rest of his life. Mercy Hospital said in a statement that it’s considering “all available options,” but hasn’t yet filed an appeal.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 15 DAYS AGO