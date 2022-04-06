ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: 5 people responsible for Sacramento mass shooting

By Jonathan Taraya
 2 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said at least five shooters were involved in an exchange of gunfire early Sunday morning that left six people dead and 12 people injured.

Evidence gathered at the scene shooting points to at least two groups of men shooting at each other, with the possibility of more shooters being involved.

“As detectives continue to identify shooters and weapons involved, the number of identified shooters may grow beyond five,” police officials said in a press release Wednesday morning.

Police officials said that it’s “increasingly clear that gang violence is at the center of this tragedy.”

“This tragedy downtown is a very public example of what families in many of our neighborhoods know too well,“ said Chief Kathy Lester. “The suffering inflicted by gang violence does not limit itself to gang members. It spills over to claim and shatter innocent lives and harm our entire community.”

Sacramento police providing updates on Sunday mass shooting

Police said they are studying nearly 200 videos, photographs and other pieces of evidence, with much of the information being shared through a QR code released to the public.

“Our community’s response to these horrible crimes demonstrates that Sacramento understands community safety is a shared responsibility,” Lester said. “I’m very proud of our detectives for their rapid and professional work on this case, and I’m very proud of our community for working as our partners.”

The Sacramento Police Department encourages any witnesses with information regarding this investigation to contact the dispatch center at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.  Anonymous tips can also be submitted using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Suspect shows off gun in live video before mass shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Hours before more than 100 bullets were fired in downtown Sacramento, it appears one of the men police have identified as a suspect posted a video on social media of him holding a gun.  The now-deleted Facebook live video appears to have been posted to the account of Smiley Martin. The […]
Family says 2 men killed in shooting were cousins

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — “My baby’s name was Sergio Harris,” said Pamela Harris.  Pamela Harris was worried sick, waiting behind the yellow crime-scene tape since 2:30 in the morning Sunday. The panic and pain was visible on her face after 18 people were shot on K Street.  She believed her 38-year-old son, Sergio Harris, was […]
Who were the four victims killed in the Sacramento Church shooting?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Church in Sacramento has released biographies remembering the lives of the four victims killed in the February shooting at the church. On Feb. 28, David Mora, 39, killed his children —Samantha Mora Gutierrez, 10; Samarah Mora Gutierrez, 9; Samia Mora Gutierrez, 13 -- and Nathaniel Kong, 59, during a supervised visit before killing himself.
Damion Horton Sentenced For 2019 First-Degree Murder Of Girlfriend In South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man was sentenced to 76 years to life in prison for the first-degree murder of his girlfriend in south Sacramento in January 2019, prosecutors said Friday. Damion Horton, 20, was convicted last September of fatally shooting Dajha Richards, 19, in the chest along Orchard Woods Circle, which is behind the Save Mart and Rite Aid at the intersection of Power Inn and Gerber roads. According to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office, Horton fled the scene immediately after the shooting and left Richards with the pair’s four-month-old son and Richards’ brother. Richards’ brother, who was 12 at the time,...
No.1 Most Wanted Murdering Gang Member Arrested in Dallas

AUSTIN – The No. 1 Most Wanted person on Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List is back in custody following his arrest on March 23 in Dallas. No Crime Stoppers reward will be paid. Royneco Tiun Harris, 42, of Dallas, is affiliated with the 65 Groveside gang. He was arrested in Dallas by Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Special Agents assigned to the North Texas Anti-Gang (TAG) Center. The Texas Highway Patrol, Dallas Police Department and members of the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force assisted in Harris’ arrest. Harris had been wanted since October 2021. During his trial…
Inmate killed by other inmates at Northern California prison

An inmate died after being attacked in the recreation yard of a Northern California prison, authorities said Sunday. Staff used chemical agents to quell the incident after the attack Saturday at California State Prison, Sacramento, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a statement. Despite life-saving measures, Nathan Marcus was pronounced dead shortly after […]
