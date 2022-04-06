ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who was Eric Boehlert and what was his cause of death?

MEDIA critic and writer Eric Boehlert was a well-known professional in the entertainment industry.

On April 6, 2022, news broke of Eric's death and the public is curious to know more about his life and how he passed away.

Who was Eric Boehlert?

Hailing from Montclair, New Jersey, Eric Boehlert was a media analyst who founded his own publication, Press Run, in 2020.

He previously held positions with Billboard, Media Matters for America, and Daily Kos.

Aside from his career as reporter and commentator, Eric was also an author.

He wrote the books Lapdogs: How The Press Rolled Over For Bush and Bloggers on the Bus: How The Internet Changed Politics and the Press.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ngIgJ_0f1N66BB00

What was Eric Boehlert's cause of death?

On Wednesday, April 6, journalist Soledad O'Brien announced the death of Eric Boehlert - he was 57.

On Twitter, the reporter wrote: "oh my goodness: Just got crushing news from Tracy Breslin, wife of @EricBoehlert https://pressrun.media."

"[Eric] Has died in a bike accident, age 57. Adored his kids Jane and Ben, his dogs, biking and running and basketball and good friends, a fierce and fearless defender of the truth."

Soledad added to her tribute: "Eric was an amazing friend. He fought to rescue journalism and democracy, which need saving."

"Worked at Rolling Stone, Billboard, founded Media Matters and Salon, Pressrun on Substack. Brutal to bad media on twitter, sweetest guy in real life."

"A terrible loss. We’ve lost an awesome human being, handsome/cool/witty dude who kicked ass on our behalf."

"Crazy devotion to facts, context and good reporting. Enemy of BS, fake news."

She also stated: "'We can’t mend this American mess if we don’t fix the press.' Deep condolences to his family."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hAML1_0f1N66BB00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uWSdT_0f1N66BB00

"We all hurt inside for Tracy, Ben, Jane, and anyone who loves democracy and journalism."

Salon released a statement on Twitter in honor of Eric's memory.

The publication tweeted: "We are devastated by the loss of esteemed journalist and former @Salon senior writer, Eric Boehlert."

"Our condolences to Eric’s family and friends during this difficult time. His passing is a huge loss to media criticism and progressive journalism."

