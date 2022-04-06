ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Fox that attacked individuals on Capitol Hill euthanized

By Rachel Scully
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ttqn5_0f1N5nxg00
Tweet

The fox that bit several people near the U.S. Capitol on Monday was “humanely euthanized” for rabies testing.

“The fox responsible for 9 confirmed bites on Capitol Hill yesterday was captured and humanely euthanized so that rabies testing may be done,” DC Health said in a statement, according to NBC News. “The fox was an adult female and her kits were found and captured this morning.”

Officials say they are still working out the next steps for the fox kits.

While no other foxes were found in the area, the agency said it “would not be uncommon to see more as there are many present throughout the District.”

The mother fox was captured late Tuesday evening after it bit at least nine people, including Rep. Ami Bera (D-Calif.), who went to Walter Reed Hospital afterward.

He later said he was feeling healthy following the incident.

The day after being bitten, Bera said he was back at work and joked that he holds “no grudge or ill will” toward the fox.

According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, an animal being tested for rabies must be euthanized, as the test “must include tissue from at least two locations in the brain.” Results are typically available within 24 to 72 hours.

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Mail

Fox that bit nine people on Capitol Hill including a Congressman tests positive for RABIES after being euthanized as DC Health officials discover her litter of babies

The wild fox that bit nine people, including a congressman and a journalist, on Capitol Hill tested positive for rabies after being euthanized Wednesday. Capitol Hill Fox, as the adult female has been nicknamed, was captured by animal control officers Tuesday after a slew of 'aggressive' encounters earlier this week.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ami Bera
The Independent

Voices: Clarence and Ginni Thomas have put Democrats in a terrible bind

Last week featured a trio of Supreme Court news: the confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to join the Supreme Court; sitting Justice Clarence Thomas’s hospitalization (and subsequent release); and revelations that Thomas’s wife Virginia “Ginni” Thomas repeatedly pressured former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to overturn the 2020 presidential election.Despite the fact the Supreme Court often tries to avoid even the appearance of being political – Clarence Thomas had just earlier this month warned that “at some point the institution is going to be compromised” – Ginni Thomas’s frequent activism within conservative circles is well-known. It...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foxes#Capitol Hill#Us Capitol#Nbc News#Walter Reed Hospital
CBS News

Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas, says she went to January 6 rally before Capitol assault

Washington — Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, a conservative activist who is married to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, revealed in a new interview that she attended the January 6, 2021, rally outside the White House that occurred before a mob of former President Donald Trump's supporters descended on the U.S. Capitol, disrupting the joint session of Congress.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

‘Absolutely shameful’: Tom Cotton condemned for suggesting Ketanji Brown Jackson would defend Nazis at Nuremberg

In remarks to the US Senate opposing Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to the US Supreme Court, Senator Tom Cotton said the judge “might have” defended Nazis during the Nuremberg trials.“The last Judge Jackson left the Supreme Court to go to Nuremberg and prosecute the case against the Nazis,” the Arkansas senator said on 5 April, referring to former Justice Robert H Jackson, who was appointed chief counsel in the prosecution of Nazi war criminals.“This Judge Jackson might have gone there to defend them,” Senator Cotton added.Republican officials have scrutinised Judge Jackson’s record as a federal public defender representing detainees...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Psaki says Texas governor doesn’t have authority for ‘publicity stunt’ plan to bus migrants to DC

White House press secretary accused Texas Gov Greg Abbott of promising an illegal “publicity stunt” on Thursday after the Republican governor vowed that he would place undocumented migrants on chartered buses to Washington DC.The governor made headlines in right-leaning media and thrilled conservatives this week when he pledged that he would respond to the Biden administration’s end of Title 42 directives that allow DHS to turn back migrants at the border by forcing undocumented immigrants to board buses and be essentially shipped out of his state, across the country.Ms Psaki was asked about the governor’s announcement at her daily...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

North Carolina attorney general calls for investigation into Mark Meadows following voter fraud allegation

North Carolina’s attorney general has requested an investigation into former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows – who pursued a baseless narrative of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election – following allegations that he illegally cast a ballot from an address he doesn’t use.The probe from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations follows revelations in The New Yorker that Mr Meadows, who represented the state in Congress from 2013 to 2020, had registered to vote using an address at a rental home where he allegedly does not nor has ever lived.A spokesperson for the office...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

The Hill

531K+
Followers
64K+
Post
402M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy