South Charleston, WV

Woman hit by own car outside South Charleston Kroger

By Amanda Barber
 2 days ago

UPDATE (April 6, 2022) — South Charleston Police Department said an elderly man was trying to park his car and pushed the accelerator instead of the brake. He struck a parked car where a woman was loading groceries, which caused her own car to move and hit her.

The woman went to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 confirmed a pedestrian was hit around 2:22 p.m. on Wednesday outside of Kroger at 5 River Walk Mall in South Charleston.

At this time, dispatch has no knowledge of injuries or other information.

South Charleston Police Department officers are currently on the scene.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information comes in. Stay with Channel 13 for updates.

WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

