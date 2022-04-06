Governor McKee unveils winning design for new Rhode Island license plate

Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee on Wednesday announced the design winner for the new Rhode Island license plate and it’s pretty much what we have now just modernized a bit.

New Plate

Old Plate

The winning design was by South Kingstown artist Willem Van Lancker.

The new plates are expected to be available late summer and will cost $8.00.

