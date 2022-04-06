ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Kingstown, RI

Governor McKee unveils winning design for new Rhode Island license plate

By Christian Winthrop
Newport Buzz
Newport Buzz
 2 days ago

Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee on Wednesday announced the design winner for the new Rhode Island license plate and it’s pretty much what we have now just modernized a bit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N0Vsm_0f1N4YdS00
New Plate
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eBhnS_0f1N4YdS00
Old Plate

The winning design was by South Kingstown artist Willem Van Lancker.

The new plates are expected to be available late summer and will cost $8.00.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Comments / 5

Related
Newport Buzz

$1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold In Rhode Island

Someone won $1 million in last night’s Powerball® drawing. The winning ticket matched all five numbers but not the Powerball® number to win $1,000,000. Mutual Mart, 900 Charles St., North Providence, sold the winning ticket. The prize has yet to be claimed. Saturday’s estimated Powerball® jackpot is...
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island state troopers next in line for McKee's $3,000 retention bonus

Gov. Dan McKee’s state union bonuses have been called several names, including "vaccine incentive," "retention bonus" and “body camera stipend." In the latest round, McKee is giving the payments to 194 Rhode Island state troopers totaling $582,000. The Providence Journal reported the governor’s aides initially defended the bonus...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Newport Buzz

This Week at the Rhode Island General Assembly

Here are the highlights from news and events that took place in the Rhode Island General Assembly this week. § Senate OKs bill seeking right to ‘equitable, adequate and meaningful’ education. The Senate passed legislation (2022-S 2095) sponsored by Sen. Roger A. Picard (D-Dist. 20, Woonsocket, Cumberland)...
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Kingstown, RI
South Kingstown, RI
Government
State
Rhode Island State
92 Moose

The Oldest Restaurant In America Is A Short Drive From Maine

As New England was one of the first places to be settled by Europeans, it should not be a surprise that Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Vermont, and Rhode Island are home to some really old restaurants and pubs. The Jameson Tavern in Freeport, Maine, for example. Or, Boston's Warren Tavern....
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Governor#License Plate
munaluchi

Glamorous Seaside Wedding in Newport, Rhode Island

Rosy & Peter’s glamorous seaside wedding has an emotional first-look, stunning backdrops, and lots of dancing!. The couple’s oceanside nuptials took place in Newport, Rhode Island at the elegant and contemporary venue: the Belle Mer. Decorated with white flowers, a glass archway, and a white isle runner, the pair said “I-do” surrounded by their closest friends and family. A night of dancing, laughter, and love ensued. They couldn’t imagine a more perfect day!
NEWPORT, RI
CBS Boston

‘Everything Is On The Table’: Boston, Quincy Mayors To Discuss Long Island Treatment Center Access

QUINCY (CBS) – The Mayor of Quincy says he’s hoping to have a conversation soon with the Mayor of Boston about access to the Long Island treatment center that was closed when the bridge to the facility had to be destroyed due to its deteriorating condition. Thomas Koch says he remains opposed to the bridge because of its access through a North Quincy neighborhood he believes would bring too much traffic and inconvenience. “It’s their money and their property, but you’re talking about how many hundreds of vehicles coming through my neighborhood to get to the bridge,” Koch said....
QUINCY, MA
Newport Buzz

Rhode Island Senate Passes Plastic Bag Ban

The Rhode Island Senate today passed the Plastic Waste Reduction Act that was introduced by Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio (D-Dist. 4, North Providence, Providence). The legislation (2022-S 2446) is designed to reduce the use of plastic bags by retail establishments by offering recyclable bag options and providing penalties for violations.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
ABC6.com

New license plates coming to the Ocean State in 2022

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)- New license plates are expected to appear on cars around the Ocean State later this year. The R.I. Division of Motor Vehicles, alongside Governor McKee, unveiled the finalists of its license plate design contest on Monday. Rhode Islanders got their first look at the five designs that...
POLITICS
Newport Buzz

Treemendous Opportunity: 1,000 Free Trees Available to Rhode Islanders Through Energy-Saving Tree Program

The Department of Environmental Management, in partnership with the RI Tree Council, RI Nursery and Landscape Association, and the Arbor Day Foundation, is providing 1,000 free trees to Rhode Island residents this spring through the Energy-Saving Trees program. Registration opens Friday, March 25. Now in its 13th season, this popular program helps Rhode Islanders save energy and lower their utility bills by strategically planting trees on their property.
AGRICULTURE
Newport Buzz

Private Southern Portsmouth Compound Offered For $4,955,000

4 Beds – 6 Baths – 4,924 sqft (on 9.64 acres) Set on over 9 pastoral acres, this contemporary home was artfully designed to capture the abundance of natural light from the south-facing floor-to-ceiling doors and windows. This rare offering is extremely private abutting Aquidneck Land Trust property.
NEWPORT, RI
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island reports 407 new coronavirus cases, 1 death

The Rhode Island Department of Health on Monday reported 407 newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus and one additional death since its previous report last week. The state identified 73 new cases Sunday. The rest were added to previous days' totals. Rhode Island does not report coronavirus data on weekends.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Boston Globe

Spring House Hunt: Developer looks to build 392 homes on ex-R.I. brownfield site

Rhode Island’s Seekonk River, which stretches from Pawtucket to Providence, has been exposed to chemicals and pollution, but new developments on polluted brownfield sites are revitalizing the river and communities around it. Just south of Pawtucket, across the river from Providence, a developer is looking to turn a former industrial site into a new community.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Newport Buzz

SPRING INTO 2022 AND SIGN UP FOR A DEM OUTDOORS COURSE

Spring has arrived and the Department of Environmental Management’s (DEM) Division of Fish and Wildlife (DFW) has another season of programs scheduled to connect Rhode Islanders with the outdoors and natural resources. From counting herring during their annual spring migration to watching the sky dance of the American Woodcock, there’s something for everyone.
NEWPORT, RI
Newport Buzz

Newport Buzz

Newport, RI
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Best of Newport, RI. Newport Buzz is the leading News Source for Breaking News, What's New and To-Do in Newport, RI.

 http://www.thenewportbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy