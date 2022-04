If there was ever a time for needed transparency for the Chicopee Police Department, it is now. For months, the search for a new police chief has been dogged by the looming cloud of an FBI investigation that until this week had been veiled in necessary secrecy. Now it is known that one of four original candidates for the chief’s job was the victim of an alleged extortion plot. Though not named publicly, the candidate is one of two who withdrew from the search.

