ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

AP-NORC poll: Interest outweighs ire over delayed MLB season

By HANNAH FINGERHUT and RONALD BLUM
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 2 days ago

NEW YORK — (AP) — About 1 in 4 fans of Major League Baseball feel at least some anger toward the sport after its first work stoppage in a generation, according to a new poll, but the vast majority are still excited about the new season.

Only 27% of Americans say they are currently a fan of MLB, according to the poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

The poll also finds 32% of Americans 45 and older say they currently are fans, but only 22% of younger adults (ages say they are, a trend MLB management says it is working to reverse.

Even among fans, few were very attuned to the 99-day lockout that delayed the start of the season from March 31 until Thursday or say that it had a major impact on their views of MLB.

Jason Timmons grew up watching the Chicago Cubs and was following closely when they won the World Series in 2016, but he said he didn't know they would be starting their season Thursday because “the whole labor thing kind of turned me off.”

“I think it’s petty,” said Timmons, a 43-year-old from St. Marys, West Virginia. “I just don’t think it’s right — billionaires fighting with billionaires over just little stuff."

The poll shows three-quarters of fans say they’re at least somewhat excited about the upcoming season, and even more say they’re at least somewhat interested. Still, 28% of fans are at least somewhat angry and 39% are at least somewhat frustrated following the dispute, in which management and players vented their criticism of each other during weeks when the start of spring training was delayed.

“They’re always bickering about their labor,” Timmons said. "And it’s like, you’re just playing baseball. I mean, there’s other things going on in the world that’s more important than bickering about what they’re bickering about.”

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred apologized to fans when the labor agreement was reached on March 10. Union head Tony Clark said several times during the dispute that management chose to institute the work stoppage as a strategy.

For some, the lockout was only further evidence of what they were already feeling. The poll shows 22% of Americans say they used to be MLB baseball fans but are not anymore. Donald Joy is among them.

“I used to play baseball, I used to be a fan of it, but I’ve gotten away from it because of all of the nonsense,” said Joy, a 70-year-old from Bailey, Colorado. “People claiming to be slaves when they’re making $20 million a year."

Joy lamented the growing costs for fans, from the price of a ticket to go to a game to the cost of a hot dog at the stadium.

“You get to a point where it’s not about the fans anymore," Joy said. “It’s become a rich man’s sport. It is not for the masses.”

But some fans were sympathetic to the players, especially those competing at levels below the major league level.

While Timmons was frustrated by what he saw as bickering amongst billionaires, he also focused in on the owners’ role in the months-long negotiations.

“I didn’t like them locking them out for no reason at the end of last year and doing what they did," he said. "I thought the owners were being petty, and then you know they don’t want to negotiate with the players. I mean, it’s just ridiculous.”

“I don’t begrudge the players more money at all,” said Mary O'Connell, a 67-year-old Yankees fan from Las Cruces, New Mexico. "The owners have got tons. I have no concerns about management’s poor sob story now.”

Major league players were angry that big league payrolls fell from $4.2 billion to $4.05 billion during the five-year labor deal that expired after the 2021 season. The new agreement lifted the major league minimum from $570,500 to $700,000 and devotes a new $50 million bonus pool each year to younger players at the lower range of salaries.

The contract also raised salaries for players on 40-man rosters assigned to the minor leagues, from $46,600 to $57,200 for a first-time contract, but other minor league players aren’t represented by the union.

Only 13% of current baseball fans say they followed lockout news “extremely” or “very” closely. Thirty percent said they followed somewhat closely, but 57% said they did not closely follow lockout developments.

Only 8% of baseball fans said the lockout had a major impact of their views of the sport, though another 39% said it had a minor impact. Baseball fans who followed news about the lockout were especially likely to say it had an impact on them, compared with those who didn’t, 64% to 34%.

Despite some frustration, the vast majority of baseball fans say they feel at least somewhat excited about and interested in the upcoming season. Fans that followed the lockout closely are especially excited.

“I enjoy just watching the game and don’t really focus on the political side of it, management, all that,” said Ronald Ellis, a 60-year-old Houston fan from Lake Charles, Louisiana. “I’m excited to see how the Astros will do this year."

___

Fingerhut reported from Washington.

___

The AP-NORC poll of 1,082 adults was conducted March 17-21 using a sample drawn from NORC’s probability-based AmeriSpeak Panel, which is designed to be representative of the U.S. population. The margin of sampling error for all respondents is plus or minus 4.0 percentage points.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Louisiana State
State
Washington State
WNCT

LEADING OFF: Opening day! Guardians debut, Ohtani and Braves

A look at what’s happening around the majors Thursday:. Cubs veteran Kyle Hendricks is set to deliver the first pitch of the season against Corbin Burnes and Milwaukee at Wrigley Field just past 2:20 p.m. EDT, the first of seven games still on the calendar amid rainy forecasts across the country.
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

MLB odds: How sportsbooks set baseball lines ahead of Opening Day

The Major League Baseball season starts Thursday afternoon on the North Side of Chicago when the Cubs host the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field. If you had asked me a month ago, I would have definitely made an Opening Day on April 7 the betting underdog. Thankfully, the owners and player’s union came to their senses to end an ugly offseason full of labor disagreements.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Manfred
WUSA

Nationals fall to Mets 5-1 on Opening Day

WASHINGTON — For each of the past three seasons, the New York Mets sent Jacob deGrom to the mound on opening day and watched him throw at least five scoreless innings. This time, an injured deGrom was not available, so fill-in Tylor Megill took the ball from new Mets manager Buck Showalter and turned in a suitable impression of what the two-time Cy Young Award winner usually does in Game 1.
WASHINGTON, DC
GamesRadar+

MLB The Show 22 player ratings with the top five at every position

Knowing your MLB The Show 22 player ratings is a difference maker across numerous modes, particularly March to October – in which you can now play multiple seasons, and partake in free agency. Unsurprisingly it’s Mike Trout and Ronald Acuna Jr who top the MLB The Show 22 pile, but there’s plenty of talent elsewhere, too. Below we take you through the elite position by position, with all attributes correct as of the game’s Tuesday, April 5 launch date. Here’s your MLB The Show 22 player ratings guide…
NFL
FOX43.com

Here is the 2022 Philadelphia Phillies Opening Day roster

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Phillies are set for action at Citizens Bank Park in 2022. The team is seeking to break its postseason drought of 10 years and to regain relevancy in a loaded National League East division. This off season, general manager Dave Dombrowski hit all the right...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Baseball#Norc#Ire#Ap#Major League Baseball#Americans#The Chicago Cubs
numberfire.com

Phillies' Bryson Stott on hot corner Friday in MLB debut

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is starting on third base and batting eighth versus right-hander Frankie Montas and the Oakland Athletics in Friday afternoon's season opener. What It Means:. Stott is making his MLB debut on the hot corner while Alec Bohm will be available off the bench. Matt Vierling...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports Chicago

MLB Opening Day 2022: Stories to watch for this season

Throughout the 99-day lockout, baseball fans wondered if this day would ever come. Well, here it is: Opening Day has arrived. With a full 162-game slate on tap, Major League Baseball won’t miss a beat in 2022. There were certainly moments of doubt as labor negotiations dragged on all winter, but that’s all behind us now.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

2022 MLB Opening Day: Schedule, game times and starting pitchers as baseball season gets underway

Major League Baseball's Opening Day is finally here. The 2022 season will get underway Thursday afternoon, as the Cubs and Brewers kick off a seven-game slate. There were originally nine games on Thursday's schedule, but two of those games -- Yankees vs. Red Sox (originally set to be the first game of the 2022 MLB season) and Twins vs. Mariners -- have been postponed due to inclement weather. Both of those games were moved to Friday, when 16 teams will now play their openers.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Jeff Passan Picks The Chicago White Sox To Win It All

It’s not often Chicago sports teams draw praise from National Media. Hell, it’s not often a Chicago sports team is picked to win it all. Well, all of that has changed this morning. ESPN MLB Insider Jeff Passan has stated he sees the World Series being won by the Chicago White Sox. Passan said it would be the White Sox over the Los Angeles Dodgers. You can listen to it here.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

MLB win totals best bets

I used to think that all MLB team win 60 games and lose 60 games and the difference between the good and the bad teams is what they do with those other 42. Now the bad teams are very, very bad though and this influencing the league and betting win totals.
CHICAGO, IL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
91K+
Followers
96K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy