Elaine P. McGlinn, 89, passed away at her home in Plymouth, Michigan on March 4, 2022. She was born on July 19, 1932 in Leavenworth, Kansas as the eldest daughter of Helen (Buselt) Kubicki and Joseph Kubicki. She grew up in Leavenworth and married her high school sweetheart, Richard (“Dick”) McGlinn. They were married for 66 years and had eight children, 16 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Richard passed away on August 8, 2020.

LEAVENWORTH, KS ・ 20 DAYS AGO