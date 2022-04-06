ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Good Friday Worship Service

ourlocalcommunityonline.com
 2 days ago

Buladean Presbyterian Church will be holding a Good Friday Worship Service in...

www.ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
buckinghamshirelive.com

When is Good Friday? Easter bank holiday dates to put in the calendar

It is almost that time of year where we will see daffodils blooming, lambs playing in the fields and people going on chocolate egg hunts. But with Easter comes the age old question: when is the bank holiday?. The Easter holidays are loved by many as it means a great...
SOCIETY
Reader's Digest

What Is Good Friday and Why Do We Celebrate It?

Every Christian knows the tale: Jesus Christ died and rose again for the forgiveness of mankind’s sins, promising those who believe in him eternal life. Christians typically celebrate Jesus’s resurrection each spring on Easter Sunday, participating in Easter traditions like Easter egg hunts and gifting Easter baskets. But Good Friday, which is observed near the end of Lent and falls just days before Easter, doesn’t get the same attention: Only 12 states consider Good Friday an official holiday, and many people don’t know why they observe it to begin with. So what is Good Friday, anyway?
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
Pleasanton Express

ST. LUKE SHROVETIDE CELEBRATION

Father Michael Ajewole and parishioners at St. Luke Catholic Church in Loire held their Shrovetide Celebration “Feast Then Fast” in late February. The event was a huge success and so much fun. Delicious homemade baked goods by the St. Luke Altar Society were for sale, as well as gently-used artificial flowers and accessories.
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy